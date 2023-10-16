BTQ Announces Ecosystem Partnership With Cysic Over Keelung - A Zero-Knowledge Domain Specific Language for Fast, Private and Secure Applications

BTQ announces ecosystem partnership with Cysic for Keelung, a zero-knowledge domain-specific language for fast, private and secure applications

Keelung enables developers to create secure and reliable post-quantum zero-knowledge proofs without requiring specialized cryptography skills

BTQ's partnership with Cysic will integrate hardware acceleration solutions for faster, more efficient and secure zero-knowledge proof generation.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce its ecosystem partnership with Cysic, a leading provider of zero-knowledge proof hardware acceleration. The partnership is centered around Keelung, BTQ's recently released domain-specific language (DSL) for fast, private, and secure application development.

Keelung provides developers with the ability to create secure and reliable post-quantum zero-knowledge proofs without requiring specialized cryptography skills. It has been implemented in Haskell, enabling developers to produce high-level zero-knowledge proofs protected by Haskell's cutting-edge type system while leveraging Haskell's extensive ecosystem and tooling.

BTQ's partnership with Cysic will explore the integration of Keelung with Cysic's hardware acceleration solutions, offering end-users access to faster, more efficient, and more secure zero-knowledge proof generation. With Cysic's expertise in hardware acceleration and BTQ's focus on post-quantum zero-knowledge cryptography, the partnership aims to create a more open and inclusive zero-knowledge ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

Zero-knowledge protocols can be computationally expensive, especially when dealing with large amounts of data. This is where zero-knowledge hardware acceleration comes in. By offloading the computationally intensive parts of the zero-knowledge protocol to specialized hardware, the overall performance of the protocol can be greatly improved. In the context of a zero-knowledge programming language, zero-knowledge hardware acceleration can make it possible to write programs that rely heavily on zero-knowledge protocols, without suffering from slow execution times. This can be especially important in applications where security and privacy are critical, such as in financial transactions, healthcare data sharing, and other sensitive use cases.

Additionally, zero-knowledge hardware acceleration can improve the security of zero-knowledge protocols by reducing the risk of side-channel attacks, which are a common vulnerability in software implementations. By using specialized hardware, it is possible to create a secure and trusted execution environment for zero-knowledge protocols that is much more difficult to attack than a software-only implementation.

As a launch partner, Cysic brings a wealth of expertise to improve the performance and security of zero-knowledge proofs written in Keelung, making them more practical and effective for a wide range of applications.

"This partnership between BTQ and Cysic is a great example of the kind of collaboration that is necessary to push the boundaries of cryptography. With the integration of Cysic's hardware acceleration solutions, Keelung will become an even more powerful tool for developers looking to build secure, privacy-preserving applications that can stand up to the most advanced attacks," said Olivier Roussy-Newton, CEO of BTQ.

"Our partnership can lower the barrier of using zero-knowledge proof by providing a more developer-friendly DSL and a blazing fast proof generation process," said Xiong (Leo) Fan, co-founder of Cysic. "We anticipate that the prospect of fast proof generation will inspire developers to explore the potential of zero-knowledge technology, thereby expanding the range of possible zero-knowledge applications."

About Cysic

Cysic is at the forefront of cryptographic hardware innovations, pioneering the co-design of hardware and software solutions for enhanced privacy and security. With a specialized focus on Zero-Knowledge Proofs, Cysic's cutting-edge hardware is engineered to support all ZK schemes. Leveraging a unique instruction-set architecture, Cysic ensures seamless integration and optimal performance with leading Zero-Knowledge frontend tools. For more information, visit http://cysic.xyz/

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

