BTQ Technologies Added to SamsungActive KoAct Global Quantum Computing Active ETF

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. ("BTQ" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce its common shares have been added to the SAMSUNGACTIVE KoAct Global Quantum Computing Active ETF (KRX: 0020H0) (ISIN: KR70020H0001), an actively managed exchange-traded fund managed by SamsungActive Asset Management that invests across the global quantum computing value chain. The KoAct Global Quantum Computing Active ETF seeks to outperform the FactSet Global Quantum Computing PR Index and invests in companies listed primarily in the U.S., Japan, and Korea.

The KoAct ETF platform is operated by SamsungActive Asset Management, a spin-off from Samsung Asset Management, focusing on active investment strategies. Samsung Asset Management (SAM) is a subsidiary of Samsung Life Insurance and is part of the broader Samsung Group of affiliated companies. It is Korea's largest asset manager, reporting USD 251 billion in assets under management as of year-end 2023, with extensive ETF and active-management capabilities across global markets.

"Being recognized by SamsungActive Asset Management's KoAct Global Quantum Computing Active ETF expands BTQ's reach with a sophisticated, thematically focused investor base," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ. "As governments and financial infrastructure providers accelerate timelines for post-quantum security, BTQ's software, hardware, and standards leadership are positioned to help institutions upgrade mission-critical systems."

Launched on March 11, 2025, the KoAct Global Quantum Computing Active ETF is Korea's first active quantum-computing ETF. It utilizes active management to capture newly listed or fast-growing quantum names ahead of broad index inclusion and carries a 0.50% total expense ratio.

Why this matters

Strategic APAC visibility: Inclusion strengthens BTQ's footprint with Korean and broader Asia-Pacific allocators who use local-listed thematic ETFs for access to global quantum leaders.





Active selection advantage: As an active strategy referencing a quantum benchmark, the ETF can emphasize emerging leaders and adjust weights more dynamically than pure index trackers.





Clear thematic fit: The ETF targets companies spanning "pure play," "participants," and "beneficiaries" of quantum computing, an approach aligned with BTQ's role in post-quantum cryptography and quantum-secure systems.

BTQ's inclusion in the KoAct Global Quantum Computing Active ETF underscores the Company's growing role in the quantum ecosystem and aligns with its strategy to scale adoption of post-quantum security solutions across finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense. Coupled with BTQ's expanding presence in Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region, today's milestone enhances institutional visibility and supports the Company's objective to deliver standards-aligned, production-ready solutions that help mission-critical networks migrate to a quantum-resilient future.

For more information, please visit https://www.samsungactive.co.kr/eng/etf/view.do?id=2ETFQ5

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ | FSE: NG3 ) is a vertically integrated quantum company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio, BTQ pioneered the industry's first commercially significant quantum advantage and now delivers a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

