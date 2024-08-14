BTQ Technologies Joins QuINSA as a Founding Member to Propel International Quantum Information Standardization

Founding Membership: BTQ joins QuINSA as a founding member, collaborating with other international quantum technology leaders, including SKT, KT, LGU+, LG Electronics, POSCO, LIG NexOne, IDQ, Jin Infra, SDT, IBM, Qusecure, IQM , SemiQon, Quantum Machines, and AWS, to develop global standards for quantum communication, computing, and sensing.





VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce its participation as a founding member of the newly launched Quantum Industrial Standard Association (QuINSA), a Korean-led international information standardization organization dedicated to advancing the quantum information technology industry. The launch ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), took place at the Yangjae El Tower in Seoul.

QuINSA's Mission and Objectives

QuINSA has been established to spearhead the development of international standards for emerging quantum technologies, including quantum communication, quantum computing, and quantum sensing. As an industry-led initiative, QuINSA will facilitate collaboration among experts, analyze global standardization trends, identify use cases, and promote the industrialization of quantum technologies. The organization aims to work closely with international standardization bodies to ensure global alignment and foster innovation within the quantum sector.

Global Collaboration and Participation

QuINSA's founding members comprise a diverse group of leading institutions actively involved in the development and commercialization of quantum technologies. Among the notable members are SKT, KT, LGU+, LG Electronics, POSCO, LIG NexOne, IDQ, Jin Infra, and SDT. The organization also welcomes international giants such as IBM, Qusecure, IQM, SemiQon, Quantum Machines, BTQ Technologies, and AWS, with AWS considering joining the initiative.

Insights and Presentations at the Launch Event

The launch event featured insightful presentations by industry leaders and experts. Suvi Sundquist, Head of Asia at Business Finland, shared trends in the European quantum information technology ecosystem, while Seung-Wook Baek, Director of the Quantum National Technology Strategy Centre at KRISS, outlined Korea's policy direction in quantum information technology.

Following the launch ceremony, BTQ Technologies, IBM, and IQM presented global quantum computing technology trends, focusing on quantum communication, sensing, and computing. KT highlighted domestic and international quantum communication technology trends, KRISS presented insights into quantum sensing, and SKT showcased industrialization cases and trends within the quantum information technology sector.

"Industry-oriented information standardization activities are crucial to rapidly revitalizing the quantum industry's ecosystem, which is still in its early stages of industrialization," said Director General, Sunhak Cho of MSIT. "We expect QuINSA, launched under Korea's leadership, to become an internationally recognized information standardization body and play a pivotal role in developing global quantum information technology and creating an ecosystem."

Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies, commented, "Joining QuINSA as a founding member is a testament to BTQ's commitment to pioneering advancements in quantum technology. We are excited to collaborate with global leaders to establish standards that will shape the future of quantum innovation and ensure its secure and sustainable development."

About QuINSA

QuINSA is an industry-led international information-based standardization organization for the quantum information technology industry. It will play a crucial role in:

Developing international standard proposals for various quantum technologies

Analyzing global standardization trends in quantum information technology

Identifying use cases and promoting industrialization

Cooperating with international standardization organizations

For more information please visit http://www.qs.or.kr/niabbs5/index.php

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

