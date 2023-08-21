BTQ Technologies Unveils 'The Quantum State' Podcast: A Deep Dive into Quantum Computing with Leading Experts

BTQ Technologies Corp. announces the launch of "The Quantum State" podcast, a deep dive into the latest in quantum computing led by renowned researcher Anastasia Marchenkova.

The series, further bolstered by experts Professor Gavin Brennen and Peter Rohde , aims to make quantum concepts accessible, spotlighting cutting-edge research and innovations.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (NEO: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast, "The Quantum State." This podcast serves as BTQ's dedicated platform for exploring the latest insights, trends, and groundbreaking advancements in the world of quantum computing.

Anastasia Marchenkova serves as the host of the series. A seasoned researcher, she boasts distinguished tenures at the quantum telecommunications and optics lab at Georgia Tech and the University of Maryland Joint Quantum Institute. Currently, she's deeply immersed in the realm of superconducting qubits.

Joined by prominent quantum luminaries, Professor Gavin Brennen of Macquarie University, Sydney and a Chief Investigator in the ARC Centre for Excellence in Engineered Quantum Systems, along with Peter Rohde, Honorary Senior Lecturer at Macquarie University, and the author of "The Quantum Internet" – this podcast promises to be a nexus of quantum expertise.

Each episode features enlightening discussions with regular guest experts from the quantum technology community, shedding light on the mysteries and possibilities of this burgeoning field.

"Quantum computing is not just a trend; it's the next frontier in technological innovation. With 'The Quantum State', we hope to provide a space for enthusiasts, experts, and the general public to understand and appreciate the revolutionary potential of quantum technology," says Anastasia Marchenkova.

Listeners can also look forward to exclusive updates from BTQ, as the podcast will regularly spotlight the company's own groundbreaking research and the latest in quantum product innovations.

The world of quantum computing holds untapped potential, promising advancements that can change the way we perceive and interact with technology. "The Quantum State" promises to be an exciting and enlightening journey into this realm, making the complex world of quantum more accessible to all.

Join the hosts and a panel of industry experts in a bi-weekly dive into the quantum realm. "The Quantum State" is available on major podcast platforms and the official BTQ website.

For media inquiries or guest opportunities, please contact [email protected]

Embark on a quantum journey with us by subscribing to The Quantum State Podcast:

About The Quantum State

"The Quantum State," is a podcast exploring the latest research and innovation in quantum computing. Join us as we dive into groundbreaking breakthroughs, trends, and news shaping the quantum landscape. Discover the cutting-edge developments pushing the boundaries of computing technology. Through insightful discussions, expert interviews, and in-depth analysis, we unravel the intricate theories and real-world applications driving this transformative field. "The Quantum State" also offers updates from BTQ, sharing the company's research progress and innovative products at the forefront of quantum computing. Embark on this mind-bending journey with us as we navigate the realm of quantum computing, witnessing its potential to revolutionize our world.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

