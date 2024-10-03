BTQ Technology Corp. to Present at the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference in Toronto

BTQ Technologies Corp.

Oct 03, 2024, 08:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Nicolas Roussy Newton, COO of BTQ will be delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference
Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON
BTQ Presentation Time: 1:30-2:00 PM (EST) in Track 2

The 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference provides up and coming technology companies with the opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies and to participate in 1-on-1 meetings with investors and capital markets professionals.

For more information, visit the website https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

About BTQ
BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Olivier Roussy Newton
CEO, Chairman

