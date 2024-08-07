KENDAL, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTR NEW MATERIAL GROUP ("BTR", 835185•BJ), a global leader in battery materials, has officially launched production at its new lithium-ion battery anode materials plant in Indonesia. This milestone, marking BTR's 24th anniversary, makes the facility the largest anode production site outside China.

BTR's Indonesian Facility Becomes Largest Anode Plant Outside China

The inauguration ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Mr. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Mr. Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Labor Ms. Ida Fauziah, Minister of Investment Mr. Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Mr. Arifin Tasrif, BTR Chairman Mr. He Xueqin, and BTR Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Dr. Huang Youyuan.

The project's first phase, which involved a $478 million investment, boasts an annual production capacity of 80,000 tons of anode materials. The second phase, scheduled to start in late 2024 with an additional $299 million investment, will expand the total capacity to 160,000 tons.

BTR has held the top global market share for anode materials for 14 years, serving major lithium-ion battery manufacturers such as Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LGES, SKOn, CALT, and BYD. Its product portfolio includes natural and artificial graphite, silicon-based materials, and high-nickel ternary cathode materials. The Indonesian plant will supply diverse anode materials for electric vehicles, consumer batteries, and energy storage systems.

In line with the expanding global new energy market, BTR has also set up anode and cathode material plants in Indonesia and Morocco. This Indonesian facility represents the first international expansion for China's anode material industry and is a key part of BTR's global growth strategy. Drawing on over 20 years of expertise, BTR aims to strengthen its supply chain and deliver high-quality materials to global markets.

During the construction of the first phase, BTR employed 4,000 local workers. The project, completed in just 10 months, will create an additional 1,200 jobs once production begins. This new facility addresses crucial gaps in the supply of lithium-ion battery anode materials in Indonesia and the ASEAN region, enhancing the new energy sector and upgrading industrial infrastructure in Indonesia.

BTR is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and advancing clean energy. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) will complete a photovoltaic power plant exceeding 10 MWh this year, and the Kendal Industrial Park (KIP) will operate entirely on green power. These efforts highlight BTR's focus on environmental sustainability and represent a significant step towards a greener future.

About BTR

Established in August 2000 and listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange in October 2021 (stock code 835185•BJ), BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd. is a leader in renewable energy material R&D. Known for its continuous technological innovation, BTR offers advanced technologies and a comprehensive product portfolio, serving both international and domestic markets. Its core products include lithium-ion battery anodes, cathodes, and other advanced materials.

