BTS ANNOUNCES VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT FROM BLUE DELTA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Fast growing National Security focused company adds additional resources to scale its Counter-UAS and Cybersecurity solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTS Software Solutions (BTS), a veteran-owned, fast-growing provider of intelligence operations, counter-UAS, cybersecurity, and data science solutions to national security focused agencies has announced a venture capital investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners, a growth-stage venture capital firm focused exclusively on the U.S. Federal Government market. The BTS management team will continue to be the majority owners of the company and will lead the veteran-owned firm to new heights.

BTS is excited about this significant milestone in the Company's evolution, with Blue Delta providing the equity capital, additional resources, and industry expertise needed to further enhance the Company's proven capabilities for its national security customers, support future strategic acquisitions, and expand its impact to the Nation's missions.

"We are delighted to secure this investment from Blue Delta as we embark on the next chapter in BTS's growth," said David Tohn, CEO of BTS. "Blue Delta's deep and proven expertise in the national security market and their successful track record with companies like ours make them an ideal partner for our team as we continue to drive innovation for our national security and homeland defense customers and deliver unparalleled value to our Nation's missions."

"BTS has built an impressive reputation for delivering mission-critical solutions to our country's national security customers and we are flattered to have the opportunity to back David and Dan and their team in supporting their growth plans, helping to amplify their impact in our core market," said Kevin Robbins, co-founder of Blue Delta Capital Partners.

Dan Cummings, COO of BTS, added, "We are excited to have Blue Delta on our team, further accelerating our growth trajectory in counter-UAS and cybersecurity, while they also are fully aligning with BTS's core values of Mission focus and dedication to our employees and customers."

Assistance on the transaction for BTS came from Tidelock Partners, Next-Stage Partners, Miles & Stockbridge BDO, RSM and Aprio, while Blue Delta was assisted by Holland & Knight.

About BTS

BTS Software Solutions (BTS) is a veteran-owned, fast-growing provider of intelligence operations, counter-UAS, cybersecurity, and data science solutions to national security focused agencies. Learn more at www.unleashbts.com.

About Blue Delta Capital Partners

Blue Delta, a growth-stage venture capital firm founded in 2009, focuses on the U.S. federal government services market. Learn more at www.bluedeltacapitalpartners.com

