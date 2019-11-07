BTS Joins CASETiFY's Co-Lab Program to Launch their Tech Accessory Collection

The BTS x CASETiFY collection will debut with merchandise portraying BTS's recent EP, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA, particularly tapping into the video graphics from the album's record-breaking lead single featuring Halsey, "Boy with Luv." Consumers can look forward to shopping the different tech accessories taking on a "stage front" and "backstage" adaptation.

The collection expands to a wide range of accessories compatible with iPhone, Samsung devices, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPads, Phone Slings and other matching accessories, retailing $25 USD and up. Starting today, customers can join the countdown to release, and visit CASETiFY.com/BTS to sign up for the waitlist, earning priority access to shop the collection hours before global release.

"We're incredibly proud to welcome BTS to the CASETiFY Co-Lab program," said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. "The band's cultural influence and message of self acceptance perfectly aligns with CASETiFY's core values, and we can't wait to unite fans around the world through this collection."

The BTS x CASETiFY collection not only joins the roster of the brand's newly launched creative program CASETiFY Co-Lab, but also follows widely successful musical partnerships, in which CASETiFY excited music fans everywhere through the introduction of exclusive merchandise. CASETiFY's previous collaborations in the industry include collections with Pharrell, Victoria Monet, Jessica Jung, Alisa Ueno, and The Rolling Stones.

The special edition collection will be followed by more in-store activations including an installation at CASETiFY's flagship store in Quarry Bay, as well as appearances at the CASETiFY STUDiO Pop-Up in Landmark Hong Kong. For more information on the collection, please visit CASETiFY.com/BTS or email Jenny Seltzer at jenny.seltzer@casetify.com.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY has been hailed as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY is the number one millennial tech accessories brand, offering customizable products that are highly protective and stylish at the same time. CASETiFY is best-known for the world's slimmest and most protective iPhone Impact Cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design.

CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, DHL, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band is well on their way to becoming a global icon since they debuted in June 2013. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

SOURCE CASETiFY

Related Links

https://www.casetify.com

