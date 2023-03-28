NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BTS are a seven member group from South Korea that have become global pop icons. With constant success since their debut in 2013, BTS have been breaking records worldwide, including six No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles, and multiple sold-out stadium shows worldwide. The BTS POP-UP: Space of BTS in New York will be at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Level 3. The BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS arrives perfectly with BTS member SUGA's World tour in New York on April 27th, 2023.

BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS located in Toronto, Canada (CNW Group/Sukoshi Mart)

The long-awaited BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in NEW YORK will be the first comprehensive and official BTS store in the United States. The New York pop-up will have the longest opening duration of three months.

This spectacular store will carry several new merchandise lines like 2022 DALMAJUNG, BTS in BUSAN. In addition, previously extensive and newly added collections will be available, such as SOWOOZOO, IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season2, TinyTAN, BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE, BUTTER and many more . With numerous interactive photo opportunities, customers can expect a fantastic experience at the new BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in NEW YORK. Shoppers can expect an opening day gift with purchase and a limited edition BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in NEW YORK slap wristband. Along with a wide variety of BTS merchandise from stationery, apparel, homeware, and fashion items. Due to the high demand for merchandise, these products will be sold until supplies last and have limited restock once sold out.

BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS will bring exceptional products inspired by BTS albums to New York for an immersive in-store experience equipped with new interactive elements. Hudson Yards is New York's newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side. The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards feature over 100 diverse shops and a collection of leading, high-profile brands— perfect for tourists and local shoppers alike. Following the anticipation of the BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in TORONTO, store hours for the New York pop-up have been extended two hours before and one hour after traditional mall hours on opening day.

Excitement is buzzing with the BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS coming to New York! The store is set to open in late April 2023.

About BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS

Ran by HYBE, previous BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS stores have been a global success with multiple store locations in Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju. Resulting in long-line ups and high levels of returning customers excited for exclusive BTS merchandise.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

SOURCE Sukoshi Mart