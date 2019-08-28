BTS' Third Feature Film 'BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE' Breaks 2.55 Million Admits Across 112 Territories Worldwide

Starting on August 7, BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE has been seen in over 5,000 movie theaters on a limited engagement gaining a global box office of circa $24.3 million.

BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE reached the number 10 spot in its opening weekend box office for the US achieving over $4.5 million. In its opening weekend box office for the UK, the film achieved the number 9 spot.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band is well on their way to becoming a global icon since they debuted in June 2013. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialised content to over 4,000 cinemas in more than 100 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Funny Girl), iconic moments (Monty Python Live, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and contemporary music sensations (BTS' Burn the Stage the Movie, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Muse Drones World Tour).

Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com .

For enquiries, please contact

Ollie Charles

ollie.c@trafalgar-releasing.com

SOURCE Trafalgar Releasing

Related Links

https://www.trafalgar-releasing.com/

