BTU Analytics Releases New Study Highlighting Challenges of Supplying Wave 2 LNG

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released today by BTU Analytics highlights the necessity for additional pipeline infrastructure in order to supply Wave 2 LNG projects.

Throughout the 85-page Getting to the Gulf study, BTU Analytics dissects current market dynamics, risking of Wave 2 LNG export projects, supply options, and transportation costs to make sense out of the most challenging infrastructure landscape in North America. With LNG representing the most significant source of new demand for natural gas in the foreseeable future, this study is a must-read for natural gas market participants.

BTU Analytics incorporated their proprietary county-level demand model, pipeline utilization model, well-level economic model and the most trusted and informed view on the natural gas midstream sector to detail the upcoming infrastructure shortfall. "Wave 2 LNG provides a massive opportunity for producers and midstream developers with assets proximate to the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast," remarked BTU Analytics' CEO Andrew Bradford. "This study is a guide to the complex midstream puzzle of plumbing the most economic supply to demand considering most of the existing Gulf Coast infrastructure is at capacity thanks to Wave 1 LNG," he went on to add.

In BTU Analytics' Getting to the Gulf market study, the firm details expected LNG demand through 2030, current infrastructure that could supply the facilities, regional demand competing with new LNG facilities, and the resulting shortfall of infrastructure and how the Haynesville, Eagle Ford and the Permian are best positioned to supply Wave 2 demand. BTU Analytics outlines the midstream challenges faced by Marcellus, Canadian and the Rockies producers banking on forthcoming LNG demand.

To request more information or purchase your copy of the study, you can contact BTU Analytics at 720-552-8040 or email info@btuanalytics.com

www.btuanalytics.com

SOURCE BTU Analytics, LLC

Related Links

http://www.btuanalytics.com

