BTX Global Logistics CEO Inducted into Junior Achievement Hall of Fame

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTX Global Logistics Chief Executive Officer and President Ross Bacarella was inducted into the 2019 Junior Achievement of Greater Fairfield County Hall of Fame on Nov. 7th. The honor was announced at the Dr. George R. Dunbar JA Business Hall of Fame & Centennial Celebration at The Loading Dock (Stamford, Conn.) alongside inductees Cindy Merkle, President and CEO of Union Savings Bank, and Kate Hampford Donahue, President and CEO of Hampford Research.

The JA Hall of Fame honorees were recognized for their excellence in business, vision, innovation, inspiring leadership and community-mindedness. Ross and his family are very involved in giving back to the youth and local community.

"I am honored and humbled to be inducted into the Junior Achievement Hall of Fame. Working with youth in sports and other capacities has always been a passion of mine," said Ross Bacarella. "Being active in the community is very important to my family and I."

For over 18 years, Ross coached Trumbull Pop Warner football, mentored young adults and supported initiatives at St. Joseph High School (Trumbull, Conn.). These include a bi-annual phone-a-thon that is hosted at BTX and the school's "The Future" program, which teaches students business and life skills through partnerships with local business leaders and organizations.

"Seeing Ross inducted into the JA Hall of Fame was the culmination of all his hard work that he has put into the business, our family and the community," said Brian Bacarella, Account Executive.

"Being one of his 6 children, I remember plenty of weeks when he was in another city building the business only to hear him walk through the door with souvenirs from where he was visiting for us. We are very lucky to have Ross leading us, he is always steps ahead of everyone else and that's what makes him different."

Michael Bacarella, Director of Sales, added, "Dad has truly been a great role model for us in every aspect of our lives. We are truly blessed to have him leading our family. He has had an impact not only on us, but all of our community."

For the past 39 years Ross has guided BTX Global Logistics from a single terminal in Connecticut to a worldwide shipping and logistics organization with over 30 regional branches across North America. His leadership has led the company to become one of the nation's top performing shipping and logistics providers.

BTX Global Logistics is a full-service transportation and logistics organization specializing in time-sensitive, heavy-weight freight and integrated solutions for customers around the world. With regional centers strategically located throughout the globe, BTX brings a team of seasoned logistics professionals together to offer customers the highest level of service. BTX was named a Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplace for the past 4 consecutive years.

