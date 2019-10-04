BTX Global Logistics Named Hearst Media Group's 2019 Top Workplace for Fourth Consecutive Year

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTX Global Logistics was recently honored as a Connecticut Hearst Media Group 2019 Top Workplace. This is the fourth consecutive year BTX was recognized as a Top Workplace, it also won in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Connecticut's Top Workplaces are based on the results of an anonymous employee feedback survey administered by Energage, LLC, an independent research company and provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including company alignment, leadership, growth opportunity and training, flexibility, compensation, benefits and engagement.

"We are humbled to be recognized as a top workplace once again," said Ross Bacarella, President and CEO of BTX Global Logistics. "At BTX, we continuously strive to make the working environment a positive, safe and fun place to be. The Top Workplaces award is a direct reflection of our ongoing efforts to make BTX a great place to be."

Top Connecticut employers with 35-400+ local employees are annually recognized for their commitment to prioritize and provide a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement with the Top Workplaces Award. BTX employees have recognized the company's exceptional workplace culture

"I am proud to work for a company that has people in leadership that truly cares about its staff," said Lori Tagg, a BTX employee for 2 years. "BTX not only provides us with a wonderful environment to work in with sit/stand desks and a gym, but they also care about us on a personal and family level."

Tagg added that BTX shows their appreciation for the team in many different ways throughout the year including luncheons, special activities, holiday events and appreciation gifts.

BTX Global Logistics is a worldwide provider of shipping, logistics and e-commerce solutions. For more information, visit www.btxglobal.com.

