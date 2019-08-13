BTY Achieves Great Place to Work Certification

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTY is the first professional consultancy in its class to receive the certification from Great Place to Work® (GPTW), the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

"It confirms the significance of the company culture we have been building over the past 40 years," says BTY Managing Director Toby Mallinder.

Being a great place to work has been critical to the firm's ability to attract and retain top talent to deliver award-winning services to BTY's global client base.

"Our company culture has been key to our ability to grow from three offices with two service lines across Western Canada to a thriving global consultancy on five continents offering services across the complete development cycle."

GPTW certification is based on direct feedback from employees gathered in an extensive, anonymous survey about their collective workplace experience. Scoring is based on GPTW's Trust Index, which measures the levels of trust in the workplace reflected in 5 key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Many of these dimensions have been part of BTY's DNA from the start.

"Trust and respect are the foundation of our winning strategy to develop great teams that are the energy of our workplace culture. That energy has fueled our entrepreneurial drive all along," added Mallinder.

For more information, please contact:

Tiana Bugyra, HR Coordinator

E: TianaBugyra@BTY.com

T: 604-734-3126

About Great Places to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About BTY

A privately-owned independent consultancy, BTY brings trusted expertise and multi-perspective insight to owners, investors, developers and builders worldwide in real estate and infrastructure delivery. Over the past four decades, BTY's professionals have built a global reputation for service excellence and always working toward the greater good of the project.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE BTY GROUP

Related Links

https://www.bty.com

