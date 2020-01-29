BTY Appoints Project Delivery Director for Growing Infrastructure Portfolio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Development and infrastructure global consultancy, BTY, announced the appointment of Michael Kennedy as Director of Project Delivery. Kennedy brings over three decades of experience as a senior leader in Canada's infrastructure space.

The appointment is aligned with the firm's growth strategy in diversifying its portfolio of mandates to provide Project Management, Risk Management and specialist expertise comprising BTY's Project Delivery service line.

Managing Director, Toby Mallinder, sees demand for Project Delivery experts increasing in Canada and United States for infrastructure projects.

"Our Project Delivery service line has seen rapid growth year over year, including 45% since 2018. The addition of Michael's expertise and leadership enables us to help clients capitalize on BTY's extensive knowledge base of Project Management services and infrastructure assets across various sectors," said Mallinder.

Kennedy's expertise encompasses the complete project cycle, from planning and procurement to delivery and operations.

Prior to joining BTY, Kennedy was a Partner and the National Infrastructure Advisory Leader at Ernst & Young. He was responsible for overseeing infrastructure mandates in sectors such as power and utilities, heath care, higher education, transportation, transit and airports. His notable past projects include Muskrat Falls Hydroelectric Plant, Site C Clean Energy Project, Vancouver's New St. Paul's Hospital and BC Cancer Research Centre.

Kennedy is currently leading the team on the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport's "City-side" mandate, which the firm is delivering under the Macogep-BTY joint venture.

ABOUT BTY

BTY is an independent professional consultancy providing complete project solutions in real estate and infrastructure asset planning, development, operations and transactions. Established in 1978, the firm's operations are based in North America, Europe and the Middle East, with a multi-sector global portfolio of projects.

