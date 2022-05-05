Bualuang Securities partners with Premia Partners for DR on Premia China STAR50 ETF focusing on China's hardcore technologies sectors

BANGKOK and HONG KONG, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bualuang Securities (BLS), subsidiary of Bangkok Bank and a leading securities company in Thailand, and Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider in Hong Kong, jointly announce the listing of the depository receipt (DR) on Premia China STAR50 ETF on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

BLS Premia China STAR50 DR (Ticker: STAR5001) provides very unique and convenient access for local investors in Thailand, with a SET listed, Thai-baht denominated instrument to capture the long term growth opportunities from China's leading companies listed on STAR Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange , which focuses on strategic industries under policy support.

Underlying of the DR is the Hong Kong listed Premia China STAR50 ETF, which tracks the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index , covering the 50 largest STAR Board companies by market capitalisation.

These companies are characterized by their hardcore technology , high R&D and scientific innovations, including China's industry leaders in semiconductor , IoT and industry IoT , new materials , green infrastructure, renewable energy, biotech and biomedical equipment and more.

"We are honoured to collaborate with Bualuang Securities for this innovative DR solution," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "As China continues with its policy support to fast track innovations and development of hardcore technologies, this would be an attractive instrument for investors to conveniently access the related STAR Board opportunities, which are not fully accessible through the Stock Connect."

"Notwithstanding the current headwinds, China continues to be the world's important growth engine with strong commitment for economic growth and policy support for strategic industries," said Bannarong Pichyakorn, Senior Managing Director - Sales and Trading Business, Bualuang Securities Plc. "As opportunities evolve, we are delighted to partner with Premia Partners and look forward to providing Thai investors with more relevant and well-designed solutions to capture corresponding China opportunities."

About Premia Partners

Founded in 2016, Premia Partners is one of the leading ETF managers from Hong Kong, dedicated to building low-cost, efficient, best practice ETFs for Asia. As of April 30th 2022, Premia Partners manages 9 ETFs including Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF, the 4th largest China A-shares ETF in Hong Kong. For more information on Premia ETFs covering China, Emerging ASEAN, Asia Innovative Technology, Vietnam, China high yield bonds, China government bonds and Floating Rate US Treasury, please visit www.premia-partners.com

About Bualuang Securities

Established in 2001, Bualuang Securities is a leading securities company in Thailand, and is broker number one of the Stock Exchange of Thailand's members. It is a subsidiary of Bangkok Bank, with Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited as major shareholder to operate capital market business. Bualuang Securities provides full range of securities business services, covering Securities brokerage, Derivatives brokerage, Investment banking, Derivative warrants, Unit trust & Fixed income securities, Stock borrowing and lending, Structured notes issuance, and Global Investing and Depositary Receipt.

SOURCE Premia Partners