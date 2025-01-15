BUBBA® Has Reinvented the Fish Scale AGAIN

Introducing The Smart Fish Scale "SFS" Lite

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that BUBBA®, a fishing brand focused on bringing innovative solutions to fishing tools, and creator of the original Smart Fish Scale ("SFS"), has once again reinvented the way anglers fish, with the new BUBBA SFS Lite. The SFS Lite is the newest addition to the BUBBA lineup of smart fish scales, which includes the BUBBA Pro Series SFS – the official scale of Major League Fishing.

Justin Hamner, 2024 Bassmaster Classic Champion, with the BUBBA® SFS Lite Fish Scale. The BUBBA® SFS Lite Fish Scale boasts a full-color display and the iconic BUBBA non-slip grip for a comfortable, dependable hold. It’s lightweight, durable, and water-resistant, and it captures precise measurements with BUBBA’s advanced auto-lock technology.

The SFS Lite is a breakthrough product that reimagines what a scale can do. Made with the same uncompromising reliability the pros have come to trust with the Pro Series SFS, the SFS Lite and accompanying app provides anglers with an unbelievably compact, highly affordable option that delivers many of the same features and app upgrades that make its Pro Series counterpart so popular. The SFS Lite is a scale purposely designed and built to grow with anglers, offering configurations that support their angling journey and push the boundaries of what's possible on the water. Anglers can track their biggest catches and most successful days on the water, or they can turn their time on the lake into a competition with friends – the SFS Lite is like having a fishing tournament in your pocket.

"BUBBA changed the game with their innovative Pro Series Smart Fish Scale. The new SFS Lite offers some of the same pro-grade features and gamification capabilities for casual fishing trips with buddies, all at a price that everyday anglers can appreciate."

- Justin Hamner, 2024 Bassmaster Classic Champion

The BUBBA SFS Lite boasts a full-color display, as well as the iconic BUBBA non-slip grip for a comfortable, dependable hold. It's lightweight, durable, and water-resistant, and it captures precise measurements with BUBBA's advanced auto-lock technology. The accompanying app makes the SFS Lite the best scale in its class, allowing anglers to log catches and trips, creating a rich database to provide backup for their next big fish story, but the capabilities of the SFS Lite don't stop there. When it's time to level-up, anglers can upgrade their app to the BUBBA Pro subscription, unleashing the full potential of the SFS Lite by unlocking three powerful fishing modes:

Rally : Track catches and share a 'personal best'.

: Track catches and share a 'personal best'. Competition: Face off with up to four friends on a single device and access real-time leader tracking.

Face off with up to four friends on a single device and access real-time leader tracking. Tournament: Manage a livewell with up to eight fish with BUBBA's robust smart culling technology, and host or join live tournaments with anglers across the globe.

"BUBBA has reimagined what a fishing scale can do," said Dave Washburn, VP of Operations at Major League Fishing. "Their Smart Fishing Scale series is a game changer for casual anglers enjoying a weekend outing with friends all the way up the ranks to top pros fishing for $300,000 paydays. It's nothing short of revolutionary."

BUBBA SFS Lite – MSRP $69.99

Iconic BUBBA non-slip grip

Backlit full-color LCD screen that can easily be seen in bright sunlight

60lb max weight scale

Best-in-class accuracy of +/- 0.3%

IPX4 Water Resistance

Dual-Fuel Power: Can operate off 3 AAA batteries or a BUBBA rechargeable Li-Ion 18650 battery (sold separately)

Premium lip clip system included

Accompanying app logs catches and trips

Unlock the full feature set with a Pro BUBBA App subscription for $4.99/month or $49.99/year

Instantly stores weights, locations, and conditions Unlocks 3 versatile fishing modes Allows competition with anglers across the globe



BUBBA is partnering with Tackle Warehouse for the initial launch of this product. For additional information on the BUBBA SFS Lite, visit https://www.bubba.com/tools/smart-fish-scales/smart-fish-scale-lite/1219214.html To purchase, visit https://www.tacklewarehouse.com/catpage-BUBBA.html

About BUBBA®

BUBBA® is a leading lifestyle brand specializing in high-quality fishing tools and accessories. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BUBBA® delivers premium products designed to enhance the angling experience. From fillet knives to fishing scales, BUBBA's tools are trusted by professional anglers and fishing enthusiasts worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.BUBBA.com .

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products. The Company produces innovative, high quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!TM; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit aob.com.

