BUBBA®, MLF Officially Launch SCORETRACKER® LIVE for Consumers While BUBBA® Expands Its Connected Fishing Ecosystem at ICAST 2026

SCORETRACKER® LIVE

For years, SCORETRACKER® has transformed professional bass fishing by allowing anglers to see every catch instantly reflected on a live leaderboard, fundamentally changing tournament strategy and competition. Now, BUBBA® takes that same thrill beyond the professional ranks, allowing anyone to organize, compete, and spectate using live tournament scoring. Tournament organizers can easily create and manage custom events through the BUBBA® app, competitors can follow their position in real time throughout the day, and fans can experience live-action tournaments from virtually anywhere. Compatible with BUBBA® Smart Fish Scales, SCORETRACKER® LIVE supports catch-weigh-release tournaments, traditional five-fish formats, big-fish competitions, and scholastic or neighborhood team events, creating a more connected and engaging experience for everyone involved.

The BUBBA® app and Pro Series Smart Fish Scale have been used in more than 91,000 hours of live scoring and leaderboards for MLF events, including the Bass Pro Tour, making SCORETRACKER® LIVE the most extensively field-tested tournament scoring platform in competitive fishing. The result is a tournament platform that combines connected hardware, software, and live competition into one seamless experience.

Expanding the BUBBA® Ecosystem

The official launch of SCORETRACKER® LIVE marks another step in BUBBA's expanding connected fishing ecosystem. At ICAST, BUBBA® is introducing the new BUBBA Pro Series Smart Bump Board, which integrates with the BUBBA® app to capture and record fish length, giving length-based tournaments more options to score competitor catches. BUBBA® will also showcase the new BUBBA Tournament Weigh Station, providing tournament organizers with a durable, professional-grade weigh-in solution when paired with any BUBBA® smart scale. Together with the BUBBA® Smart Fish Scale, the BUBBA® app, and SCORETRACKER® LIVE, these innovations create an integrated ecosystem that brings together the entire tournament fishing experience — connecting organizers, competitors, and fans through every stage of competition, from registration and scoring to live leaderboard updates and spectator engagement.

"I've fished tournaments for more than 40 years, and MLF's SCORETRACKER® is one of the biggest changes I've seen in competitive fishing. It has transformed how anglers compete and how fans follow the action in real time. Recently, we hosted the Reese Big Bass Battle with nearly 500 anglers, becoming the first event to utilize the BUBBA® MLF SCORETRACKER® LIVE system and the new BUBBA Weigh-In Station. From registration and payouts to live leaderboards and event management, everything was managed in one place. More importantly, anglers and fans stayed engaged throughout the day as standings are updated instantly. SCORETRACKER® LIVE brings a new level of excitement, strategy, and professionalism to tournament fishing — whether it's a major event or a local club tournament." - Skeet Reese, MLF Pro Angler

SCORETRACKER® LIVE will make its official consumer debut on July 14 during the ICAST Cup presented by Major League Fishing at Big Toho Marina in Kissimmee, Florida. Competing teams will become the first consumers to experience the platform in live, catch-weigh-release, tournament competition while helping raise funds for Keep America Fishing. Throughout ICAST, attendees can also experience demonstrations of SCORETRACKER® LIVE, the BUBBA Smart Bump Board, and the BUBBA Tournament Weigh Station at Booth #5139. Additionally, MLF will host a SCORETRACKER® LIVE demonstration in Booth #4620 on July 16 starting at 4 p.m.

About BUBBA®

A member of the American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) family, BUBBA® is a leading lifestyle brand specializing in high-quality fishing tools and accessories. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BUBBA® delivers premium products designed to enhance the angling experience. From fillet knives to fishing scales, BUBBA's tools are trusted by professional anglers and fishing enthusiasts worldwide. For more information, visit www.BUBBA.com.

About Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America's living rooms on CBS, Discovery, Outdoor Channel, VICE, World Fishing Network, RFD-TV, Game & Fish TV and Rumble, and on demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world's top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 20 countries. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

MATT WHITMAN, Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

JOE OPAGER, MLF Director of Communications

p: 218.434.0748

e: [email protected]

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.