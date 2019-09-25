Bubbies Expands National Distribution with Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites at Sam's Club

Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites are hitting shelves now as part of the product's expanded distribution nationwide. Bubbies' current distribution footprint also includes Whole Foods Market stores and other retailers of the brand's traditional mochi ice cream across the United States.

"Our expansion within Sam's Club speaks to the popularity and trendiness of our Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites which appeal broadly to customers who already know us for our mochi ice cream," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream and Desserts. "Consumers are continuously looking for great-tasting treats that complement a lifestyle of moderation and our Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites answer that desire. As a result of the demand, we expect to announce additional distribution before the end of the year."

Each Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bite features premium ice cream wrapped in creatively-inspired cookie dough batter that is egg-free and made with ingredients that are 100-percent safe for consumption in "unbaked" form. The Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites are gluten free, non-GMO, no rBST and contain 130 calories or less.

Strawberry Sugar Cookie captures the sweet taste of homemade sugar cookie dough wrapped around premium strawberry ice cream.

captures the sweet taste of homemade sugar cookie dough wrapped around premium strawberry ice cream. Vanilla Chocolate Chip features the irresistible combination of vanilla chocolate chip ice cream wrapped in a decadent chocolate chip cookie dough.

Bubbies' commitment to flavor and product innovation has fueled the brand's success. Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts recently landed a coveted spot on Inc. Magazine's 2019 "Inc. 5000" list of fastest-growing companies. In its second consecutive year, Bubbies moved up 2,229 spots to rank #1956.

To find Bubbies in a Sam's Club near you, please visit Bubbies' store locator, or check out Bubbies on Facebook and Instagram for more product news and information.

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts was founded over thirty years ago on the beautiful Hawaiian Island of Oahu. Best known for its super premium mochi ice cream, Bubbies is dedicated to making frozen novelties and desserts using only the highest quality ingredients. With operational facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Aiea, HI, Bubbies continues to work tirelessly to keep "the spirit of aloha" alive with every bite. For more information on Bubbies or to find the retailer nearest you, visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com.

