Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership

"Our retailer growth throughout the U.S. is very exciting," said Bubbies Chief Executive Officer Rick Schaffer. "The broader distribution means our fans have greater access to our distinctive Mochi Ice Cream, at more locations throughout the country."

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream, with 100 calories or less per serving, is more rich and flavorful than other mochi desserts, due to the high quality ingredients and proprietary recipe. Bubbies is gluten-free (certified by the Celiac Support Organization), Kosher and is produced without ingredients genetically modified through the use of modern biotechnology.

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

For more than 30 years, Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium Mochi Ice Cream. Starting with the highest quality ingredients, Bubbies delivers the creamiest ice cream experience using a secret family recipe that uses a proprietary cream base, giving Bubbies a superb premium texture and taste. Bubbies extends its passion for quality and flavor to give customers a deliciously unique way to experience frozen desserts. www.bubbiesicecream.com

