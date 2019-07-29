Bubbies Ice Cream Invites Fans to Choose Next Flavor Through #MAKEMYBUBBIES Contest

Bubbies has partnered with six ice cream-loving creatives to dream up decadent new flavors and is now leaving it up to the public to decide which flavor to launch. Beginning today, fans are encouraged to visit @bubbies on Instagram to choose their favorite. Each "like" for the hopeful flavors published on Bubbies' Instagram page counts as a vote toward the brand's newest mochi flavor. Randomly selected voters will win prizes along the way with one lucky fan winning a year's worth of mochi ice cream. Voting closes August 9 with the winning flavor announced that same day.

The six aspiring mochi flavors and their creators promoting them include:

Peaches and Cream (@FancyTreeHouse)

Maple Walnut (@ArrayOfFaces)

Churro (@Caroline.And.Crew)

Berry and Basil (@NatalieAnastasia)

Pomegranate Açaí (@Mikaela.Pabon)

Peanut Butter and Jelly (@Tina.Cohen)

"Mochi ice cream is a mainstay in the novelty dessert category and fans have become increasingly interested in fun and unique flavors to try beyond our classic favorites," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Ice Cream. "We are always looking for different, innovative flavors and ways to develop these flavors. Because of this, we've been able to grow our mochi line to over 25 varieties and we look forward to adding more exclusive flavors to our product lineup."

Through the 2018 #MakeMyBubbies contest, Bubbies created Piña Colada, awarding Matthew Sasaki with a year's supply of mochi. To celebrate, Bubbies recently hosted an exclusive launch party in Hawaii for Sasaki and 50 of his closest friends and family.

Other popular Bubbies mochi flavors include: Strawberry, Chocolate, Green Tea, Mango, Blood Orange, Red Velvet and Lychee.

For more information on Bubbies or to find the retailer nearest you, visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com.

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts was founded over thirty years ago on the beautiful Hawaiian Island of Oahu. Best known for its super premium mochi ice cream, Bubbies is dedicated to making frozen novelties and desserts using only the highest quality ingredients. With operational facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Aiea, HI, Bubbies continues to work tirelessly to keep "the spirit of aloha" alive with every bite. For more information on Bubbies or to find the retailer nearest you, visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com.

