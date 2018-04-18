Bubbies Ice Cream opens state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Phoenix

The Phoenix facility, a multi-million dollar investment by Bubbies, adds dozens of jobs to the region. Greater Phoenix is also home to a majority of Bubbies' leadership and executive team.

Bubbies was founded in Hawaii in 1985 by ice cream pioneer Keith Robbins. The company has since grown into the leading manufacturer of premium Mochi Ice Cream in the U.S. with a significant international footprint.

"Not only is our new Phoenix facility state-of-the-art, it gives us strategic distribution capacity from the mainland," said Rick Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer of Bubbies Ice Cream. "Our new manufacturing facility is a game changer for us and for the industry."

The facility will help Bubbies meet growing consumer demand, and support its rapidly expanding distribution network of specialty, independent and national grocery chains such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger and select Safeway locations.

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream, with 100 calories or less per serving, is more rich and flavorful than other mochi desserts, due to the high quality ingredients and proprietary recipe. Bubbies is gluten-free (certified by the Celiac Support Organization), Kosher and is produced without ingredients genetically modified through the use of modern biotechnology.

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

For more than 30 years, Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium Mochi Ice Cream. Starting with the highest quality ingredients, Bubbies delivers the creamiest ice cream experience using a secret family recipe that uses a proprietary cream base, giving Bubbies a superb premium texture and taste. Bubbies extends its passion for quality and flavor to give customers a deliciously unique way to experience frozen desserts. www.bubbiesicecream.com

