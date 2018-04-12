Bubbies Ice Cream Wins Prestigious 'sofi™ Award'

The New York-based Specialty Foods Association is the leading trade organization following the $127 billion specialty food industry. Established in 1952, the Association is known worldwide for its Fancy Food Shows, sofi Awards, and its monitoring of the international food scene. The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association has more than 3,500 members including manufacturers, importers and allied professionals in the U.S. and abroad.

"This award affirms that Bubbies is the premium mochi ice cream brand in the industry," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Ice Cream. "Our focus on utilizing only the highest quality ingredients, in conjunction with precise and consistent manufacturing, ensures our Mochi Ice Cream is the best it can be. We're proud that our efforts are being recognized by industry leaders."

Bubbies Triple Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream is a decadent blend of sweet, smooth chocolate ice cream with premium chocolate chips wrapped in chewy and delicate chocolate mochi. Amazingly, Triple Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream has only 90 calories per serving.

In announcing the sofi Award, the Specialty Food Association wrote, "this accomplishment is a true testament of the quality of your product."

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream, with 100 calories or less per serving, is more rich and flavorful than other mochi desserts, due to the high quality ingredients and proprietary recipe. Bubbies is gluten-free (certified by the Celiac Support Organization), Kosher and is produced without ingredients genetically modified through the use of modern biotechnology.

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

For more than 30 years, Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium Mochi Ice Cream. Starting with the highest quality ingredients, Bubbies delivers the creamiest ice cream experience using a secret family recipe that uses a proprietary cream base, giving Bubbies a superb premium texture and taste. Bubbies extends its passion for quality and flavor to give customers a deliciously unique way to experience frozen desserts. www.bubbiesicecream.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bubbies-ice-cream-wins-prestigious-sofi-award-300629064.html

SOURCE Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bubbiesicecream.com

