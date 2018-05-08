Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream comes to Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

"We are thrilled that Whole Foods Market is expanding the partnership with Bubbies by making our Mochi Ice Cream available in stores nationwide," said Bubbies CEO Rick Schaffer. "Bubbies has built its reputation by using only the highest quality ingredients to produce premium Mochi Ice Cream that is enjoyed around the world. Now, even more Whole Foods Market customers will be able to easily enjoy our delicious bite-sized treats."

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream will be in Whole Foods Market freezer cases nationwide this Spring as well as in "mochi bars" where available. The "mochi bar" (a self-serve freezer) allows consumers to mix and match flavors and experience mochi ice cream in a fun and convenient way.

Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand name for more than 30 years and is one of the best-known Mochi Ice Cream brands in the world. For decades, Bubbies has been produced exclusively in its Aiea, Hawaii location. With ongoing success and high demand for mochi ice cream, Bubbies recently expanded its manufacturing operations with a second production facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mochi Ice Cream is a premium ice cream treat wrapped in soft, sweetened rice flour coating. Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream is available in an array of unique flavors and combinations. From mango and green tea to passion fruit and guava, Bubbies mochi is sure to please even the most discerning of tastes.

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream, with less than 100 calories per serving, is more rich and flavorful than other mochi desserts, the result of its high-quality ingredients and proprietary recipe. Bubbies is gluten-free (certified by the Celiac Support Organization), kosher and is produced without ingredients genetically modified through the use of modern biotechnology.

"Mochi ice cream has been an incredibly popular product with Whole Foods Market shoppers, which is why we're thrilled that Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream is now expanding into our frozen aisles in stores nationwide," said Andy Sasser, Sr. Category Leader of Prepared Foods and Bakery at Whole Foods Market. "We're excited to introduce even more customers to this delicious, high quality product by growing our partnership with the Bubbies team."

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

For more than 30 years, Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium Mochi Ice Cream. Starting with the highest quality ingredients, Bubbies delivers the creamiest ice cream experience using a secret family recipe that uses a proprietary cream base, giving Bubbies a superb premium texture and taste. Bubbies extends its passion for quality and flavor to give customers a deliciously unique way to experience frozen desserts. www.bubbiesicecream.com

