Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream Expands Its Growing Costco Offerings with New Decadent Collection
Variety pack containing Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet and Salted Caramel now available at select Costco locations
Dec 05, 2019, 08:30 ET
PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capturing the dreamiest flavors of the winter season into yummy bite-sized treats, Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts, has released a new "Decadent Collection" that combines the brand's popular Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet and Salted Caramel mochi ice cream in a trio set at select Costco locations. The Decadent Collection can be found in San Diego, Albuquerque, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, and Hawaii for an SRP of $10.99-$11.99 (18 pieces).
"The variety pack we created for Costco brings together the flavors most loved by our longtime mochi fans and our newest flavor, Salted Caramel," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream and Desserts. "We enjoyed curating this variety pack that provides consumers a fun and easy way to indulge anytime with these bite-sized treats – especially during this season of entertaining."
Mochi Ice Cream is premium ice cream wrapped in a sweetened rice dough. Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream is gluten-free, kosher dairy, no rbst, and does not include corn syrup or genetically modified ingredients. All varieties contain 90 calories or less. The variety pack includes three decadent flavors for Costco shoppers to enjoy:
- Triple Chocolate – The perfect blend of smooth, sweet, chocolate ice cream with premium chocolate chips in chocolate mochi dough
- Red Velvet – Sweetened mochi dough surrounding decadent red velvet ice cream makes for a novel twist on a classic
- Salted Caramel – Bursting with toffee, sea salt and rich cream, this salty sweet pairing provides a delicious balance for perfect enjoyment
To find Bubbies in a Costco near you, please visit Bubbies' store locator.
About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts
Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts was founded over thirty years ago on the beautiful Hawaiian Island of Oahu. Best known for its super premium mochi ice cream, Bubbies is dedicated to making frozen novelties and desserts using only the highest quality ingredients. With operational facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Aiea, HI, Bubbies continues to work tirelessly to keep "the spirit of aloha" alive with every bite. For more information on Bubbies or to find the retailer nearest you, visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com.
Contact:
Julia Backus
jbackus@lambert.com
616-258-5763
SOURCE Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts
