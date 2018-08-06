Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream Lands Spot on Inc. Magazine Top 5000

AIEA, Hawaii, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Illustrating growing consumer and retailer interest in bite-sized mochi ice cream, Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts has made the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Bubbies ranked #4185 nationally and #4 in the State of Hawaii.

Bubbies' combination of premium ice cream, use of highest quality ingredients and a growing line of new mochi flavors each season have fueled its success.

"We've been making premium ice cream for more than 30 years and remain energized by the demand for all of our products," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Ice Cream. "We've earned our position as the national supplier of mochi ice cream to Whole Foods Market stores and rapidly expanded into more retailers. We also benefit from offering both self-serve and frozen novelty boxed options."

The privately-owned companies that make up the 2018 Inc. 5000 list broke records with a combined $206.2 billion in revenue during the 2017 fiscal year.

For more than 30 years, Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium Ice Cream. Starting with the highest quality ingredients, Bubbies delivers the creamiest ice cream experience using a secret family recipe that uses a proprietary cream base, giving Bubbies a superb premium texture and taste. Bubbies extends its passion for quality and flavor to give customers a deliciously unique way to experience frozen desserts. www.BubbiesIceCream.com.

