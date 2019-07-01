Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream Named 2019 Best Bite Award Winner by Delicious Living Magazine

Featuring everything there is to love about the distinctive fruit, Bubbies Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream captures the orange citrus infused flavor with raspberry overtones—all wrapped in sweet mochi dough. Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream is gluten-free, kosher dairy, no rbst, and does not use ingredients genetically modified using modern biotechnology. All varieties contain 100 calories or less and are available nationwide at Whole Foods Markets along with a rapidly expanding distribution network of specialty, independent and national grocery chains.

Delicious Living initiates this annual award to educate consumers on how to make trusted grocery purchases in a market increasingly saturated with new products and wellness claims. To determine the winners, Delicious Living's editorial team called on industry experts and manufacturers to nominate products for consideration. Hundreds of products were tested and judged based on nutrition, ingredients and transparency, but only 18 were tapped as winners within their categories.

For more information on Bubbies or to find the retailer nearest you, visit bubbiesicecream.com. For more exclusive content on Delicious Living, visit deliciousliving.com or pick up the July 2019 issue of Delicious Living.

Images of Bubbies Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream can be found here.

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts was founded over thirty years ago on the beautiful Hawaiian Island of Oahu. Best known for its super premium mochi ice cream, Bubbies is dedicated to making frozen novelties and desserts using only the highest quality ingredients. With operational facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Aiea, HI, Bubbies continues to work tirelessly to keep "the spirit of aloha" alive with every bite. For more information on Bubbies or to find the retailer nearest you, visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com.

About Delicious Living

Delicious Living is a leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times annual and available at natural product retailers nationwide.

Contact:

Megan McCarl

mmccarl@lambert.com

616-258-5789

SOURCE Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

Related Links

http://www.bubbiesicecream.com

