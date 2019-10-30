Bubbies Offers a Taste of the Holidays with Release of Mochi Ice Cream in Popular Seasonal Flavors

"By tapping into the flavors of freshly baked gingerbread, peppermint candies, and delicious egg nog, Bubbies seasonal flavors provide a nostalgic and satisfying flavor experience," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Ice Cream. "Using the highest quality ingredients, we have replicated genuinely authentic flavors in bite-sized servings allowing consumers to mindfully indulge on their favorite holiday flavors."

The holiday mochi line is wrapped in delicate rice dough filled with premium ice cream. Each Bubbies Mochi is fewer than 100 calories, gluten-free, created with kosher dairy, contains no rbst, and does not use ingredients genetically modified using modern biotechnology. Consumers can enjoy popular holiday flavors:

Chocolate Egg Nog: It's the taste of the holidays with creamy egg nog ice cream wrapped in sweet chocolate mochi dough – the perfect festive treat

Gingerbread: Enjoy the sweet spice of gingerbread with no baking required! Notes of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg are infused into our ice cream and covered with sweet mochi to create the perfect addition to any holiday treat platter

Peppermint Candy: Bubbies decadent premium ice cream blended with crushed peppermint candy and wrapped in sweet mochi dough is a delectable take on a holiday classic

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts was founded over thirty years ago on the beautiful Hawaiian Island of Oahu. Best known for its super premium mochi ice cream, Bubbies is dedicated to making frozen novelties and desserts using only the highest quality ingredients. With operational facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Aiea, HI, Bubbies continues to work tirelessly to keep "the spirit of aloha" alive with every bite. For more information on Bubbies or to find the retailer nearest you, visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com.

