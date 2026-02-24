Bubbies Redefines the Snacking Pickle with First-of-Its-Kind Clean-Label, Low-Brine Innovation

Bubbies' kitchen has had an incredibly busy Q1 as the brand has recently released a new sauerkraut in Dill flavor with national distribution as well as shelf-stable Pickled Beets – both of which will be available at Whole Foods Markets come April.

"Bubbies has spent 40+ years earning a reputation for real ingredients and the best tasting pickles. Bubbies never compromises on flavor or health, so adding artificial ingredients was always out of the question," said Mila North, Chief Marketing Officer for Bubbies. "When it came to an on-the-go pouch, developing a product that Bubbie would feel proud serving was the only option. We innovated until we cracked the code for delivering all those qualities in a new, portable format, so anyone can take a little of Bubbie's love to-go."

Bubbies' "Dill" flavor contains simply cucumber, water, distilled vinegar, sea salt, dill and garlic, while "Spicy Dill" also contains jalapeño for a slow, satisfying heat.

Many snacking pickle options often ask consumers to prioritize one benefit over another, whether that's clean label, texture, or convenience. Bubbies eliminated that compromise with a proprietary packaging method that ensures a clean label, minimal brine, no mess, and an unmistakably satisfying crunch.

"You will never feel that chemical aftertaste in a Bubbies pickle. No harsh chemicals ever enter our kitchen," said North.

This launch meets a growing shift in consumer priorities. With 53% of Americans seeking more fiber, 58% seeking less sugar, and 47% seeking fewer carbs, Bubbies' clean-label snacking pickles align with shifting consumer demand.

Bubbies also released this year its new Dill Sauerkraut, a brightened take on sauerkraut made with garlic and fresh dill, available at retailers nationwide. With lighter and more herbaceous spring eating around the corner, Bubbies is giving consumers more ways than ever to stack their sandwiches, load up their bowls, and top salads. Bubbies is also releasing Shelf-Stable Pickled Beets, crafted simply from beets, water, salt, and sugar, on shelves at Whole Foods Markets nationwide beginning in April.

Bubbies has been perfecting the art of the pickle for decades. Using traditional recipes and time-honored methods passed down from generations, Bubbies has long been the #1 refrigerated pickle item and pickle brand in the Natural channel, and Bubbies' Kosher Dill Pickles are the only fermented pickles widely available in grocery stores.

About Bubbies Fine Foods

Bubbies has been perfecting fermented and pickled foods for more than 40 years. Bubbies was founded in 1982 in San Francisco by Leigh Truex, using a family kosher dill pickle recipe that was over 100 years old. Today, Bubbies continues to craft a variety of high-quality products with a devoted and growing fanbase that advocates for products and methods that are natural and authentic. The line has grown to relishes, sauerkraut, horseradish, bread & butter pickles, and more. Bubbies is the category leader in refrigerated condiments, refrigerated pickles, refrigerated pickle item (Kosher Dill Pickles), and sauerkraut item (by unit growth).

For more information about Bubbies, visit bubbies.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

