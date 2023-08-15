BUBBLE DOWN CAR WASH UNVEILS NEW RIVERVIEW LOCATION

Event Features Free Car Washes, Prizes, and Sam from My Magic 94.9

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 19th, as Bubble Down Car Wash proudly unveils its latest location in Riverview. Renowned for its unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier car wash services, Bubble Down is poised to become an integral part of the Riverview community, offering an unmatched car wash experience.

Situated at 10763 Big Bend Road, the brand-new Bubble Down Car Wash facility is set to revolutionize the car care landscape in Riverview. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge technology, and eco-conscious practices, Bubble Down is committed to upholding its reputation for excellence while fostering connections with the local community.

To mark this milestone, Bubble Down is throwing an exhilarating grand opening celebration. The event promises an atmosphere of festivity, complete with appearances by Sam from My Magic 94.9, exciting prizes, giveaways, swag, free annual memberships, and much more.

FREE car washes for everyone from August 19th to the 28th! During this period, patrons can treat their vehicles to a full car wash experience that includes Bubble Down's signature offerings: free vacuums, towels, and air fresheners, all designed to leave vehicles spotlessly clean.

As an additional incentive, new customers purchasing memberships between August 19th and September 30th can enjoy an exclusive promotion. By signing up for any Bubble Club membership, individuals will receive the first three months for a total of just $45 – only $15 per month. Like always, Bubble Down guarantees transparency, eliminating contracts and hidden fees to provide outstanding service and substantial savings.

Bryan Zinober, Founder of Bubble Down Car Wash, shares his enthusiasm, "We're thrilled to bring the Bubble Down experience to Riverview. Our team is dedicated to providing not just a car wash, but an exceptional car care journey. We eagerly anticipate building strong ties with the Riverview community and becoming their reliable partner for all car care needs."

Riverview residents can anticipate a car wash experience that transcends the ordinary. With state-of-the-art technology, adept staff, and a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, Bubble Down is poised to become a cornerstone of the Riverview community, offering unparalleled car care and leaving a lasting impact.

The grand opening of Bubble Down Car Wash in Riverview underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and community engagement. Doors will officially open to welcome customers on August 19th, as Bubble Down embarks on an exhilarating journey with the Riverview community.

About Bubble Down Car Wash

Bubble Down Car Wash, the official car wash of the Tampa Bay Lightning and USF, continues to extend its footprint with expansion across Tampa Bay. Rapidly earning the title of Tampa's preferred choice for car washes, Bubble Down remains dedicated to providing customers with an exceptional wash experience, combining cutting-edge technology, minimal wait time, and the utmost cleanliness. We don't just wash your car – we make you feel amazing! Visit bubbledown.com for more information. #washhappy

SOURCE Bubble Down Car Wash