Bubble Food & Beverages Global Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Chatime, Gong Cha Global, Sharetea, Coco Fresh Tea & Juice, The Inspire Food Co & Bubble Tea House Co.

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bubble Food & Beverages: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bubble food and beverages industry has surged in recent years, emerging as a sought-after choice for consumers seeking healthier alternatives to conventional snacks and drinks. This trend's momentum is fueled by the growing consumption of convenient boba-based snacks and beverages, which has driven market expansion. Particularly booming with millennials and Generation Z, this trend reflects a shift towards more health-conscious and customizable dietary options.

One significant contributor to this industry's rise is the increasing demand for healthier beverage options, surpassing the popularity of traditional carbonated drinks. Bubble tea, a prominent player in this landscape, combines various teas - like green tea, black tea, or oolong tea - with milk as a base, featuring chewy boba balls and fruit jelly. Its appeal lies not only in its flavorful offerings but also in its alignment with health-conscious consumer preferences.

This report has segmented the global bubble food and beverages markets by product type, source type, channel, and region. The report provides an overview of the global bubble food and beverages markets and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028. The report provides essential information regarding the global bubble food and beverages market's current size and anticipated growth. It also covers the characteristics of the market, the leading bubble food and beverages companies, various trends in end-user preferences and a range of geographic market opportunities.

Based on product type, the bubble food and beverages global markets have been categorized into beverages and food. Based on source type, the market has been divided into tapioca and bursting bubbles. Based on channel type, the bubble food and beverages global markets are segmented by on-trade and off-trade. Geographical regions in the report include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, the Middle East and Africa). Revenue forecasts from 2023 to 2028 are given for the bubble food and beverages global markets segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from products providers' total revenue.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market landscape related to the bubble food & beverages
  • In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2025 and 2027. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028.
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to bubble food & beverages, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by product type, source type, channel type, and geographical region
  • Coverage of evolving technologies and highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework
  • Review of patents, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to bubble food & beverages
  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
  • Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook
  • Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Bubble Food and Beverages: Market Overview

  • Porter's Five Forces Model
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Impact of COVID-19
  • Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Beverages
  • Food

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Source

  • Tapioca
  • Bursting Bubble

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Channel

  • On-trade
  • Off-trade

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Asia-Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry: An ESG Perspective

  • Importance of ESG in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry
  • Key ESG Issues in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry
  • Bubble Food and Beverage Industry: ESG Performance Analysis
  • ESG Penetration
  • Environmental Performance
  • Social Performance
  • Governance Performance
  • Consumer Attitudes towards ESG in the Market for Bubble Food and Beverages
  • ESG-Related Risks in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry
  • ESG-Related Opportunities in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Strategic Analysis
  • Key Market Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Chatime
  • Coco Fresh Tea & Juice
  • Gong Cha Global Ltd.
  • J Way Foods
  • Kuaikeli Enterprise Co. Ltd.
  • Kung Fu Tea
  • Sharetea
  • The Inspire Food Co. B.V.
  • Yummy Town (Cayman) Holdings Corp.
  • Bubble Tea House Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3qx4b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Advanced Image Sensors Market Report 2025-2035: Challenges Around Adoption, Standards and Computing Trade-offs

Global Advanced Image Sensors Market Report 2025-2035: Challenges Around Adoption, Standards and Computing Trade-offs

The "Global Market for Advanced Image Sensors 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Image sensors are integral...
Global Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market Report 2023-2029: Focus on United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea

Global Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market Report 2023-2029: Focus on United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea

The "Global Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market: Analysis By PPA Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.