Bubble Tea Market size to grow by USD 1,226.22 million from 2022 to 2027, Introduction of new flavors to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the bubble tea market, and it is expected to grow by USD 1,226.22 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The introduction of new flavors is a key trend in the bubble tea market. Vendors have introduced several flavors, ranging from fruity flavors such as peach and strawberry to other flavors such as almond and chocolate, thereby creating a large portfolio of choices for customers. The availability of a variety of flavors helps attract consumers. For example, in June 2021, McDonald's Corp. launched two new bubble tea flavors, a malty, chocolate Ovaltine flavor and an aromatic matcha flavor. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bubble Tea Market 2023-2027

Bubble Tea Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bubble tea market report covers the following areas:

Major Driver -

The growing accessibility and availability through organized retailing are driving the bubble tea market growth. Organized retailers are growing significantly across the world, with the establishment of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores such as Walmart in the US and Tesco.com in the UK. Supermarkets are among the major distribution channels supplying nutritious, convenient, and affordable food and beverage items. Consumers can choose from a variety of products at supermarkets, and these stores offer a better customer experience compared with other stores. Hence, the rise in the sales of bubble tea through retail stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets will drive the growth of the global bubble tea industry during the forecast period.

Bubble Tea Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Black Tea



Green Tea



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the black tea segment will be significant during the forecast period. Black tea is made from the extreme oxidation of Camellia sinensis, during which the tea leaves are exposed to moist, oxygen-rich air. The leaves turn into a dark-brownish black color, thereby forming black tea. Consumers in countries such as the UK and Turkey prefer black tea, but the consumption of black tea in the UK is witnessing a slight decline due to the increasing competition from substitutes such as coffee. The diversified product offerings by leading vendors are expected to be another prominent factor that will drive the black tea segment of the global bubble tea market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample!

This study identifies price volatility of raw materials as one of the prime reasons challenging the bubble tea market growth during the forecast period.

Price volatility of raw materials is a challenge for the bubble tea market growth. Climatic changes are a major threat to global tea production, which is expected to limit the growth of the global bubble tea market. Climatic changes have a significant impact on the ecosystem of tea and affect crop yield, and the shortage of rainfall in tea-producing areas affects the quantity and quality of tea leaves. Extreme climatic changes due to global issues such as global warming and greenhouse gas emissions also have an effect on tea production. Hence, climatic conditions coupled with price volatility will pose a threat to the bubble tea market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Bubble Tea Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bubble Tea Market, including Boba Box, Boba Tea Direct, BossenStore.com, Bubble Tea House Co., Bubble Tea Supply, Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Europe BoBoQ GmbH, Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD, Karat by Lollicup, KRISHNA FOOD INDIA, Possmei international Co. Ltd., Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd., Sunnysyrup Food Co. Ltd., Sunwide Bubble Tea, Troika JC, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bubble Tea Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings -

Boba Box : The company offers bubble tea that is sustainable, affordable, and healthy and is also available in stores.

The company offers bubble tea that is sustainable, affordable, and healthy and is also available in stores. Boba Tea Direct: The company offers premium boba tea/bubble tea, blended beverages, coffee, and tea products

The company offers premium boba tea/bubble tea, blended beverages, coffee, and tea products BossenStore.com: The company offers wholesale supplies of bubble tea.

Bubble Tea Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bubble tea market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the bubble tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bubble tea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bubble tea market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Doughnuts Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,212.84 million. The growing number of stores and retail outlets is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

The Coffee Creamer Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,884.85 million. The growing prominence of online retailing is notably driving market growth, although factors such as low market penetration may impede market growth.

Bubble Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,226.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boba Box, Boba Tea Direct, BossenStore.com, Bubble Tea House Co., Bubble Tea Supply, Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Europe BoBoQ GmbH, Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD, Karat by Lollicup, KRISHNA FOOD INDIA, Possmei international Co. Ltd., Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd., Sunnysyrup Food Co. Ltd., Sunwide Bubble Tea, Troika JC, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Flavor



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bubble tea market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global bubble tea market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Flavor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Flavor Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Black tea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Black tea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Black tea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Black tea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Black tea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Green tea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Green tea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Green tea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Green tea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Green tea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Flavor

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Flavor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Flavor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Flavor

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Flavor



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Flavor

7.3 Fruit flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Fruit flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Fruit flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Fruit flavor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Fruit flavor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Chocolate flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Chocolate flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Chocolate flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Chocolate flavor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Chocolate flavor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Coffee Flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Coffee Flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Coffee Flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Coffee Flavor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Coffee Flavor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Flavor

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Flavor ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Boba Box

Exhibit 120: Boba Box - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 121: Boba Box - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 122: Boba Box - Key offerings

12.4 Boba Tea Direct

Exhibit 123: Boba Tea Direct - Overview



Exhibit 124: Boba Tea Direct - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Boba Tea Direct - Key offerings

12.5 BossenStore.com

Exhibit 126: BossenStore.com - Overview



Exhibit 127: BossenStore.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: BossenStore.com - Key offerings

12.6 Bubble Tea House Co.

Exhibit 129: Bubble Tea House Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Bubble Tea House Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Bubble Tea House Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Bubble Tea Supply

Exhibit 132: Bubble Tea Supply - Overview



Exhibit 133: Bubble Tea Supply - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Bubble Tea Supply - Key offerings

12.8 Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Europe BoBoQ GmbH

Exhibit 142: Europe BoBoQ GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 143: Europe BoBoQ GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Europe BoBoQ GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Fanale Drinks

Exhibit 145: Fanale Drinks - Overview



Exhibit 146: Fanale Drinks - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Fanale Drinks - Key offerings

12.12 Fokus Inc.

Exhibit 148: Fokus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Fokus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Fokus Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD

Exhibit 151: HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD - Overview



Exhibit 152: HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD - Key offerings

12.14 Karat by Lollicup

Exhibit 154: Karat by Lollicup - Overview



Exhibit 155: Karat by Lollicup - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Karat by Lollicup - Key offerings

12.15 Possmei international Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Possmei international Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Possmei international Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Possmei international Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd.

Exhibit 160: Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd. - Key offerings

12.17 Troika JC

Exhibit 163: Troika JC - Overview



Exhibit 164: Troika JC - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Troika JC - Key news



Exhibit 166: Troika JC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio