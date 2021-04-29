Bubble Tea Market to grow by USD 941.72 million through 2025 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the bubble tea market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Black tea is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Boba Box Ltd., Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd., Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., Possmei international Co. Ltd., and Troika JC. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing. However, the price volatility of raw materials may impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boba Box Ltd., Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd., Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., Possmei international Co. Ltd., and Troika JC. are some of the major market participants. The rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing will offer immense growth opportunities, The price volatility of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bubble tea market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Bubble Tea Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bubble Tea Market is segmented as below:

Product

Black Tea



Green Tea



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Bubble Tea Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bubble tea market report covers the following areas:

Bubble Tea Market Size

Bubble Tea Market Trends

Bubble Tea Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the health benefits of bubble tea as one of the prime reasons driving the Bubble Tea Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Bubble Tea Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bubble tea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bubble tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bubble tea market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bubble tea market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Flavor

Creamer

Sweetener

Tapioca balls and popping balls

Others

Market Segmentation by Base ingredient

Market segments

Comparison by Base ingredient

Black tea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Green tea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Base ingredient

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boba Box Ltd.

Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd.

Fanale Drinks

Fokus Inc.

Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Lollicup USA Inc.

Inc. Possmei international Co. Ltd.

Troika JC.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

