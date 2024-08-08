Bubble Tea Market to Reach $5.4 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bubble Tea Market by Flavor (Original Flavor, Coffee Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, Milk Flavor, and Others), Base Ingredient (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Component (Flavor, Creamer, Sweetener, Liquid, Toppings, and Others), and End User (Generation Z, Millennials, and Generation X): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the bubble tea market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $5.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A02854

Prime determinants of growth

One of the main factors driving the bubble tea market's expansion is the growing desire among consumers for distinctive, adaptable beverages, which appeals especially to younger audiences. The increasing popularity of health consciousness has created a need for natural, premium ingredients and healthier options when it comes to bubble tea products. The global expansion of specialty cafes and bubble tea franchises, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, has also greatly accelerated market growth. Viral trends and social media have also been very important in increasing the beverage's profile and popularity globally. As a result, the bubble tea market is witnessing growth due to innovation in tastes and product variations that keep attracting new consumers and keeping hold of current ones.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.1 Billion Market Size in 2033 $5.4 Billion CAGR 5.9 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Flavor, Base Ingredient, Component, End User, And Region Drivers Expansion Of Specialty Tea Shops Rise In Popularity and Cultural Influence Health Consciousness Opportunities E-Commerce And Delivery Services Expansion Into New Markets Restraints Health Concerns Supply Chain Issues

The fruit flavor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By flavor, the fruit flavor segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the bubble tea market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of vegan people and health-conscious consumers, the demand for fruit-flavored bubble tea also increases, which is driving the growth of the bubble tea market.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bubble-tea-market

The black tea segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By base ingredient, the black tea segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the bubble tea market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Components in black bubble tea help prevent chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Such health benefits of black bubble tea are driving the growth of the bubble tea market. The green tea segment, however, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. An increase in the number of physic-conscious consumers raises the demand for bubble tea with green tea as a base ingredient, which, in turn, drives the growth of the market.

The liquid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By component, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the bubble tea market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. There has been a rise in the popularity of the combination of bubble tea with different liquid components such as black tea, green tea, fruit juice, coffee, and juice syrups among consumers across the globe, which boosts the growth of the bubble tea market. The flavor segment, however, is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Bubble teas are available in various flavors such as almond, coffee, ginger, pudding (chocolate, custard, or taro), and fruits.

The millennial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the millennials segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the bubble tea market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market is witnessing several significant developments, such as an increase in demand for novel flavors and healthier options with less sugar and organic ingredients. The Generation Z segment, however, is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Bubble tea is very popular with Generation Z. The growing desire for novel tastes and healthier options, such as lower-sugar and organic ingredients, are important market developments.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A02854

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2024-2033. The demand for bubble tea in Asia-Pacific has grown significantly over the years, owing to an increase in its consumption. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia are the major contributors to the growth of this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Lollicup USA , Inc.

, Inc. CuppoTee Company

Bubble Tea House Company

Ten Ren's Tea Time

Boba Box Limited

Sumos Sdn Bhd

Gong Cha USA

Boba Tea Company

Troika JC. (Qbubble)

Fokus Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the bubble tea market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Industry:

Retail Bubble Tea Kits Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

Ready to Drink Bubble Tea Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Flavoured Tea Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Anti Inflammatory Tea Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

Herbal Tea Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Tea Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Organic Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis 2024–2034

Craft Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Green Tea Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-8007925285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research