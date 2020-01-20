Bubblegum Animation Studios Teams with Award-Winning Composer Ace Vaptsarov

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubblegum Animation Studios, who specialize in making aesthetically pleasing cartoons paired with expertly composed music, are excited to bring on board Ace Vaptsarov, and internationally recognized, award-winning Composer.

As an animation and music studio, Bubblegum Cartoons is a collaboration of two perfectly paired art forms! The studio is comprised of co-founding artists Lilli Goldschmidt – who focuses on Animation/Story/Design - and Carolina Hengstenberg, who is responsible for composing and conducting.

Ace Vaptsarov and director Jasmin Singh, winning an award for their film "Purple" at the Hollywood Screenings Awards in Santa Monica Carolina Hengstenberg, rehearsing an orchestra for a performance in Washington, Maine

Mr. Vaptsarov will compose original music for their production.

Demonic Crepes is an original animated web series by Lilli Goldschmidt. The series tells a story of a young girl, who after graduating from college, moves to Japan to be a manga artist. However, her new cat makes life complicated with his interdimensional enemies.

Lilli Goldschmidt is a sought out and highly-distinguished expert animator and Disney sketch artist, who is the creative director of the series. Demonic Crepes is set to premiere soon on YouTube, where it is highly anticipated by the thousands of loyal online viewers and followers.

Throughout the course of his career, Ace Vaptsarov has composed and produced original scores and soundtracks for numerous award-winning films, VR productions, commercial campaigns, and live theater. He recently composed the score for the rondeau form of the Russian stage play The Lion in Winter, Conceived and produced Alexander Morfov, recognized as one of the leading theater playwrights and directors in Europe, Russia and around the globe.

Vaptsarov composed and produced the musical score for "Over His Dead Body," the award-winning short film by Ramon Torres, which won a first prize Audience Choice Award at Rincon International Film Festival, held in Puerto Rico, known as "the largest and most celebrated film festival in Puerto Rico." Ace also worked with celebrated Hollywood composer and orchestrator Penka Kouneva, on composing the score to the film "The Stooge," starring Robert Picardo, who we know as The Doctor from Star Trek: Voyager, written by Christopher Priest, the illustrious writer, who also wrote Christopher Nolan's "The Prestige."

We feel privileged and excited to bring Ace on board, and are looking forward to working closely with him and creating new movie magic together!

