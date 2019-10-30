Bubbly Children's Brand Dabble & Dollop Lands at Maisonette.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dabble and Dollop, the new company promising to get kids "Creatively Clean™," has partnered with Maisonette.com, the premier online baby and children's fashion and lifestyle destination, to feature its line of mixable children's products.

Founded by a 20+year personal care veteran and mother of three, Dabble and Dollop has been custom formulated with a hand-selected suite of high-quality ingredients focused on fresh scents and mix-ability. The brand's core product, a 3-in-1-starter kit, will be available on the retail platform beginning October 20, as well as select individual bottles for purchase. The starter kit, featuring 10 ounces of strawberry and tangerine gel, plus eight ounces of a vanilla-scented whip, allows children to mix and match scents and create their own bubble baths, body washes, and shampoos. The kit also includes water-resistant recipe cards, temporary tattoos, and a logoed mixing bowl. Items are priced from $16 and top off at $49.

"Maisonette has not only been my kids' go-to-place for stocking up on style and entertainment - but a platform that has long been a source of inspiration for me. From the brilliant moms behind the brand to the specially-curated collections, this collaboration felt not only fun and a 'must' for us but also a pretty natural union. We absolutely love all they have to offer," said Stephanie Leshney, Founder and CEO of Dabble and Dollop.

All of Dabble and Dollop's products feature plant-sourced ingredients, are dermatologist-tested, tear-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, hypoallergenic and sustainably sourced from U.S.-based suppliers. For more information about Dabble & Dollop, please visit www.dabbleanddollop.com or email hello@dabbleanddollop.com.

About Dabble & Dollop

Dabble & Dollop began from the depth of a bathtub in 2017 and officially launched in 2019. Founded by a mother of three and a long-tenured personal care veteran, Stephanie Leshney, Dabble & Dollop is a bath and personal care brand focused on children ages 2-12. Known for its formula-first approach and innovations in product mixability, the brand focuses on fresh scents to inspire creativity and drive memorable experiences for children and parents alike. Find Dabble & Dollop online at www.dabbleanddollop.com or see them be social @DabbleandDollop (Facebook/Instagram).

About Maisonette

Maisonette has revolutionized the children's retail industry by creating a one-stop shopping solution for busy parents looking for style-driven, high-quality products at every price point. Maisonette curates and aggregates a diverse and differentiated assortment of quality apparel, accessories, toys, furniture and home décor for children ages 0-14 via a global network of brands and boutiques including Bobo Choses, Minnow Swim, Petite Plume, Olli Ella, Stokke, and Oeuf, to name a few. www.maisonette.com.

Maisonette is globally-sourced, expertly-curated and service-oriented. Join our world by visiting Maisonette.com and following us on Instagram and Facebook @MaisonetteWorld.

