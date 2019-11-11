Bublar Group Commences Trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Bublar Group is from today, November 11th, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nov 11, 2019, 05:54 ET
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are proud to be on Nasdaq First North Growth Market today. We see this as a great opportunity to further develop our business based on what is closest our heart at Bublar - Extended Reality, XR. We welcome all of our new shareholders and look forward to delivering on the trust we have received", says Maria A Grimaldi, CEO of Bublar Group.
The company has previously been listed on NGM Nordic MTF until November 8th and will continue to be traded with the ticker symbol BUBL and the same ISIN code. Existing shareholders do not need to take any action as a result of the change of exchange.
For more information, please contact:
Maria A Grimaldi
VD Bublar Group
maria.grimaldi@bublar.com
Phone: +46-70-828-38-34
Bublar Group AB (publ)
Bublar Group is the leading XR technology company in the Nordic region specializing in Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Training Excellence, Entertainment & Manufacturing. The company comprise of the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Bublar Group change the way we work, shop and play
The companies Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission, Phone. +46-8-503-000-50.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/r/bublar-group-commences-trading-on-nasdaq-first-north-growth-market,c2958667
The following files are available for download:
|
Bublar Group Press Release Nasdaq
|
https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/i/nasdag-opening-ceremony-bublar-group,c2714126
|
Nasdag opening ceremony Bublar Group
SOURCE Bublar Group AB
Share this article