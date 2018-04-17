Bublar Group: Swedish Game Studio Launches a New Mobile Boxing Game Using the Latest Augmented Reality Technology

Available exclusively for iOS devices, the game utilises the best combos from ARKit, where users control the game with body movements and compete against others on the world stage.

"We've created a new control experience unseen in any mobile game. Start your career at Franky's authentic gym and experience the highs and lows of a boxing career. Play against your friends but choose wisely, since each opponent will differ, testing your skill and fitness levels" says Wictor Hattenbach, Game Studio Director at Bublar. "With Glowing Gloves, we're showing how Augmented Reality can create a brand new player-vs-player experience in mobile gaming. In this case, by placing your opponent right in front using real-time motion tracking," says Magnus Granqvist, Bublar's CEO.

Warming up? There's more: Reflect on your trophy cabinet before choosing your next bout, experience detailed and compelling locations, practice your glowing combos and become the undisputed champion.

For more information and press kit, please visit https://glowing-gloves.com

ABOUT BUBLAR

Bublar Group AB (publ) is an innovator in AR mobile game experiences. Its proprietary platform blends AR with geolocation to create immersive mobile games and experiences with MMO-functionalities. The team consists of design, software and engineering experts hand picked from gaming's elite studios. Bublar is listed on NGM Nordic MTF in Stockholm, Sweden.

