bubly™ Partners With SAGE And New York City Drag Talent To Slay The Holidays - Bringing Holiday Cheer As Well As Critical Resources To New York City's LGBTQ+ Community

Beginning today, one featured drag king or queen will be posting a behind-the-scenes teaser shot on their Instagram page leading up to the debut of the music video, directed and shot by Austin Nunes. On Friday, December 18, fans can check out the music video on the bubly YouTube channel as the featured NYC drag icons slay the sounds of Nikki Era and Mikey Pop's new track "I Hope I See You This Christmas," created exclusively for bubly which will stream on all major music streaming platforms. Featured talent includes:

• Zarria Powell (@zarria_thediva) • Maxxx Pleasure (@mr.pleasure) • Tina Burner (@thetinaburner) • Merrie Cherry (@merrie_cherry) • Rosé (@omgheyrose) • Shequida Hall (@shequidahall) • Dr. Wang Newton (@drwangnewton) • Jada Valenciaga (@jadavalenciaga) • Egypt (@therealegypt) • Chiquitettas (@chiquitettas) • Lagoona Bloo (@lagoonabloonyc)



"We recognize the unique challenges the pandemic has created for the LGBTQ+ community, especially for nightlife performers and older members of the community," says Matthew Conrado, PepsiCo North Division Brand Marketing. "While we may be celebrating the holidays a bit differently this year, bubly remains committed to uplifting and supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community, as we look to bring some sense of normalcy, positivity, and helping people to crack a smile during these difficult times."

The latest iteration of #DragForAllFlavors is here to serve a little extra holiday cheer this year, something that is especially needed as the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs the need for social distancing practices. With limited opportunities for local drag artists and other creators, and many in the LGBTQ+ community, especially LGBTQ+ elders, feeling isolated from their chosen and biological families, bubly and SAGE want to celebrate togetherness and ensure that everyone can experience the spirit of this special time of year. In addition to a fabulous, holiday-themed music video, and real-life bubly product deliveries to SAGE members, bubly is also making a $25,000 donation to SAGE to support the organization's ongoing programming dedicated to providing resources for LGBTQ+ elders navigating this year's unprecedented, and socially distant, holiday season.

"SAGE is pleased to be partnering with bubly this holiday season to help brighten what can often be a dark time for LGBT elders," said SAGE CEO Michael Adams. "Because older LGBT people often are socially isolated and don't have family support – challenges made much worse by this year's COVID-19 restrictions – SAGE offers an opportunity to experience the togetherness that is so much a part of the holidays. Thanks to great supporters like bubly, all through the holidays, SAGE will continue to run programs like SAGEConnect that link elders to volunteers who care about them, as well as our 24-hour LGBT elder hotline for anyone who needs to hear a caring voice and get support."

The bubly brand's #DragForAllFlavors campaign, which kicked off this June, showcases the brand's commitment to uplifting marginalized voices and providing a vibrant platform for creatives in the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the bubly brand's latest partnership with SAGE, earlier this year the brand also partnered with GLAAD, the leading media organization dedicated to tackling issues specific to the LGBTQ+ community to shape and promote narratives that lead to cultural change. To date, bubly has donated $95,000 to GLAAD to support the brand's community efforts. Most recently, bubly partnered with Kim Petras and a star-studded list of local drag talent for an iconic lip sync video set to Petras' Halloween anthem, "Close Your Eyes."

About bubly

bubly is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly sparkling water features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. Just as love comes in all colors of the rainbow, bubly sparkling water is available in fourteen delicious flavors: cherrybubly, orangebubly, mangobubly, pineapplebubly, limebubly, applebubly, watermelonbubly, blackberrybubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, raspberrybubly, peachbubly, cranberrybubly and lemonbubly. no calories. no sweeteners. all smiles. ™

About SAGE

SAGE is the world's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) older people. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, SAGE is a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBT older people and their caregivers. SAGE also advocates for public policy changes that address the needs of LGBT elders, provides education and technical assistance for aging providers and LGBT community organizations through its National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, and cultural competency training through SAGECare. With staff located across the country, SAGE also coordinates SAGENet, a growing network of affiliates in the United States. Learn more at sageusa.org.

