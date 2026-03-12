Buc-ee's BBB Rating Is Sick -- I Have the Prescription

Reputation expert says the Texas travel center giant's "F" rating isn't about bad service — it's about ignoring the BBB system too long.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When news broke that Buc-ee's had received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau, it surprised many consumers. The popular travel center chain is widely known for its massive locations, loyal fan base, and strong customer reputation.

So how does a company that popular end up with an F?

According to reputation expert Todd Lewis, CEO of The Reputation MD, the answer is often simpler than people think.

"An F rating from the BBB doesn't always mean a company is bad," Lewis says. "More often than not, it means the company simply didn't respond to complaints."

Lewis says this situation is common among successful brands that believe the BBB is outdated or irrelevant.

"A lot of companies think the BBB doesn't matter or that it's some kind of pay-to-play system," Lewis says. "Neither of those things are true."

In fact, the BBB remains one of the few consumer platforms that verifies a customer actually conducted business with the company before allowing a complaint to proceed, making it one of the most reliable consumer feedback platforms in the country.

"The BBB is actually one of the best consumer sounding boards we have," Lewis explains. "They're one of the only platforms that make sure the person complaining actually had a transaction with the business."

Lewis says the real mistake companies make is ignoring their BBB page until the problem becomes public.

"You can't just throw your middle fingers up at the BBB and hope it goes away," Lewis says. "Especially now, with AI search tools like Google's Gemini and overview results pulling information directly from trusted sources like the BBB."

Despite the current rating, Lewis believes Buc-ee's situation is highly fixable.

"Buc-ee's is a great company with a strong reputation, and their BBB rating can absolutely be fixed," Lewis says. "What we're seeing here isn't a bad business — it's a business that ignored its BBB profile for too long. Once they begin responding to complaints and engaging with the process, the rating can improve quickly."

Lewis also emphasizes that improving a BBB rating does not require paying the organization.

"There's a huge misconception that businesses have to pay the BBB to work with them," Lewis says. "Nothing could be further from the truth. The BBB simply expects businesses to respond to complaints. If you do that — especially if you're already a good company — maintaining a strong rating is actually pretty straightforward."

Lewis believes Buc-ee's loyal customer base and strong brand reputation suggest the company is well positioned to recover quickly if it chooses to engage with the process.

"From what I see, Buc-ee's is a great company that just ignored the BBB too long," Lewis says. "The good news is that's a problem that can be fixed."

Todd Lewis is the CEO of The Reputation MD, a firm specializing in corporate reputation recovery, consumer mediation, and BBB dispute resolution.

