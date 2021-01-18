Buc-ee's To Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For Leeds Travel Center January 25

LEEDS, Ala., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its new travel center in Leeds, Alabama, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. CST. The celebration will be attended by local leaders including Mayor David Miller, Lee Barnes, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Johnny Brunson, Scott Barnes, City Zoning Administrator Brad Watson and City Clerk Toushi Arbitelle.

Buc-ee's

Located at 6900 Buc-ee's Boulevard, Buc-ee's Leeds joins Buc-ee's Loxley to bring the total number of Alabama Buc-ee's travel centers to two. After opening their first location in Georgia in late 2020, Buc-ee's is slated to continue their multi-state expansion by opening travel centers in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Florence, South Carolina, in 2021. Buc-ee's currently operates 38 stores across Texas, where it was founded.

Buc-ee's Leeds occupies more than 53,250 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center will also feature the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in Texas and Alabama for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

"Leeds is home to a vibrant community that we feel honored to join," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "The new location is conveniently located for travelers--just east of Birmingham and on the way to Atlanta. We are thrilled to offer a friendly pit stop for passersby and provide residents of Leeds with new employment opportunities."

Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere. Buc-ee's Leeds will bring upwards of 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 38 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019, with a store in Loxley, Alabama. Buc-ee's opened its first store in Georgia in 2020, then broke ground on its first South Carolina outpost, and plans to open its first Florida travel center in 2021. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine traveling for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

