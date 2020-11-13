Buc-ee's To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony For Florence Travel Center November 19

FLORENCE, S.C., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Florence, South Carolina, on Nov. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST.

Buc-ee's

Located at 3390 North Williston Road on the northeast corner of Interstate 95 and North Williston Road, Buc-ee's Florence marks the first Buc-ee's travel center in South Carolina. The store continues Buc-ee's multi-state expansion across the South, and joins Buc-ee's locations in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Buc-ee's currently operates 38 stores across Texas, where it was founded.

Buc-ee's Florence will occupy more than 53,200 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center will also feature the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in Texas and Alabama for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Buc-ee's Florence will include remarks from Governor Henry McMaster; Arch "Beaver" Aplin, Founder of Buc-ee's; State Senator Hugh Leatherman; State Representative Murrell Smith; Mayor-elect Teresa Myers Ervin of Florence; Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr.; and Florence County Councilman Reverend Waymon Mumford. The day's master of ceremonies will be Florence County Economic Development Director Joe W. King.

"Florence is the perfect place for the first Buc-ee's travel center in South Carolina," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "A beautiful city that also happens to be located along the East Coast's main interstate, Florence has become a destination itself. We are excited for travelers, visitors and locals alike to be able to depend on Buc-ee's."

The Buc-ee's Travel Center is the cornerstone of a 500-acre multi-use park and the anchor of an 80-acre retail/hospitality development adjacent to interchange 170 on I-95. In addition to the Travel Center, the initial phase of the retail/hospitality area includes eight pad-ready outparcels. The park also offers 190 acres of Industrial/Research Development tracts located between the retail/hospitality development on the south and 225-acres dedicated to research, education and greenspace on the north, featuring mature hardwood uplands on rolling topography and pristine wetlands along the Back Swamp waterway. The highlight of this area is an expansion of the Francis Marion University Campus in the form of a Fresh Water Ecology Research and Conference Center located on a 20-acre spring fed lake.

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. Buc-ee's Florence will bring upwards of 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere. Buc-ee's Florence location is projected to open to the public in early 2022.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 39 stores across Texas, Alabama and Georgia, and plans to open its first Florida outpost in 2021. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, the most competitively priced gasoline, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine traveling for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

