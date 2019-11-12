Buc-ee's To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony For Warner Robins Store On November 18

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, excellent food, and friendliest Beaver plans to break ground on its new location in Warner Robins, GA on Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Buc-ee's will to make its Georgia debut in early 2021 at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and Russell Parkway. The Buc-ee's team is looking forward to providing travelers in Georgia an opportunity to stop at the world's best and largest travel center.

The 53,000-square-foot travel center will have 116 fueling positions and thousands of snack and food options for travelers on the go. The family-friendly travel center is open around the clock and is home to the cleanest restrooms, best food, and cheapest gas available to travelers. The new location will have all of Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

"Local government officials and city planners have worked with great effort to develop this region of Warner Robins, and Buc-ee's is thrilled to be a catalyst for growth in the area," says Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. The Buc-ee's corporate development team has worked closely alongside Mayor Randy Toms, Peach County Commissioners Martin Moseley and Roy Lewis, State Representatives Robert Dickey and Heath Clark, and Senator John Kennedy to ensure the project's success. Buc-ee's picked Warner Robins for its next location based off their desire to support military families in the region, as well as the town's location on the route between Atlanta and Florida. Buc-ee's is known for attracting locals and travelers and providing a welcoming environment where there is "something for everyone."

"We're excited to break ground in Warner Robins and provide people with a world-class option for their travel needs along the highway. Warner Robins is one of the fastest growing cities in Georgia, and we are hoping to support the military community at nearby Robins Air Force Base by providing quality jobs with great pay, full benefits, 401k, and three weeks vacation," said Jeff Nadalo of Buc-ee's.

The project is expected to take more than a year to build. Buc-ee's Warner Robins will provide about 200 permanent jobs, and plans to host a variety of job fairs throughout the spring and summer.

Buc-ee's, home to the world's largest convenience store, has 37 stores in Texas, soon to open their 38th. In 2019 they began their multi-state expansion in Alabama, and plan to open locations in Florida and Georgia in 2021. Buc-ee's is known for its pristine bathrooms, large amount of fueling positions, Buc-ee's apparel, and fresh, delicious food. Buc-ee's was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

