Buc-ee's To Open First Georgia Travel Center In Warner Robins On Nov. 18

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will open its newest travel center in Warner Robins, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Partnering with the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce and local and state officials, Buc-ee's will celebrate their Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. EST on November 18.

Located at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and Russell Parkway at 7001 Russell Parkway, the new 53,000-square-foot Buc-ee's travel center boasts 116 fueling positions and a spotless store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Family-friendly and open 24 hours, Buc-ee's Warner Robins will offer the same award-winning restrooms, great food, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in Texas and Alabama for nearly 40 years. The new location will have all of Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

"Thanks to the great people who staff our travel centers, Buc-ee's is known for quality, cleanliness and friendliness," said Jeff Nadalo, General Counsel of Buc-ee's. "Our Warner Robins location has created 175 permanent jobs for the local community with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. We have been proud to partner with so many community leaders to ensure this project's success."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team worked closely alongside Mayor Randy Toms, Peach County Commissioners Martin Moseley and Roy Lewis, State Representatives Robert Dickey and Heath Clark, and Senator John F. Kennedy.

"Seldom have I been this excited about a new business opening in Warner Robins," said Mayor Randy Toms. "Buc-ee's has a way of creating excitement and we are proud to play a part in that. Our military community who may have visited other locations in different states have aided in creating a 'Buc-ee's buzz' here locally and added to our excitement. In true Warner Robins fashion, I am certain that Buc-ee's will set records on this Grand Opening."

Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for local residents and travelers along the route between Atlanta and Florida, and will open the doors of their newest location at 6 a.m. on November 18, 2020.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 39 stores across Texas, Alabama and Georgia, and plans to open its first Florida outpost in 2021. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, the most competitively priced gasoline, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine traveling for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

