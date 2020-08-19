Bucardo Debuts Collection of Premium Sport Bands for the Apple Watch

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bucardo announces its new collection of Apple Watch Sport Bands. Complementing Bucardo's unique line of Apple Watch lockets and pocket watches, Bucardo Sport marries advanced technical construction with exceptional comfort, style and wearability.

Bucardo Premium Sport Band, Small Bucardo Premium Sport Band, Large

Drawing inspiration from athleisure wear and taking cues from the retro sweatband, the Bucardo Sport collection is constructed of performance fabric designed for optimal durability. Developed by top sportswear designers in conjunction with physical therapists and athletes, the cuff-style band is designed for everyone from the elite athlete to the casual walker. For those who suffer from wrist pain related to wearables, Bucardo's design helps alleviate nerve compression and can easily be positioned higher on the forearm.

The Bucardo Sport collection launches in two sizes and seven on-trend prints and colorways. Compatible with all Apple Watches, the band features a custom engineered buckle that enables micro adjustments to preserve a perfect fit. The cuff design allows the Apple Watch to comfortably maintain contact with skin, enabling optimal functionality of all sensors and haptic feedback.

Pricing & Availability

The Bucardo Sport Band for the Apple Watch starts at $60 for both 38/40 MM and 42/44MM band sizes. Colorways include: Black, Retro Blue, Blush, Green Camo, Grey Camo, Multi Geo and Grey Geo.

The collection is available now to purchase at www.bucardo.com .

About Bucardo: Founded in 2014, Bucardo offers you a new way to personalize your technology. The brand was inspired by the majestic Bucardo mountain goat, the first animal to be brought back from extinction: a story of ingenuity, hope and resolve. Influenced by culture, history and stories of perseverance, Bucardo creates purposeful accessories that elevate your experience and bring enjoyment. Visit the site at www.bucardo.com

