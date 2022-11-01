Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size worth USD 1.19 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the buccal cavity devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.19 billion at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? 39% of the growth will originate from North America.

Top Key players of the Buccal Cavity Devices Market covered as:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market 2022-2026

Canon Inc.: The company offers buccal cavity devices where the bunched electrons are gradually enlarged by self-induced microwave fields in the middle cavity section.

The company offers buccal cavity devices where the bunched electrons are gradually enlarged by self-induced microwave fields in the middle cavity section. Carestream Dental LLC: The company offers buccal cavity devices where an intraoral imaging system is used to capture radiographic images that can be viewed on a monitor or tablet.

The company offers buccal cavity devices where an intraoral imaging system is used to capture radiographic images that can be viewed on a monitor or tablet. Denterprise International Inc.: The company offers buccal cavity devices that include an IOVC camera where the images generated are dramatically shown to the patients.

The company offers buccal cavity devices that include an IOVC camera where the images generated are dramatically shown to the patients. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.: The company offers buccal cavity devices that provide 3D file formats where it becomes easy to export data to labs and partners for fast processing and data transport to speed up production.

The company offers buccal cavity devices that provide 3D file formats where it becomes easy to export data to labs and partners for fast processing and data transport to speed up production. Detection Technology Plc: The company offers buccal cavity devices that include ultra-small pixel intraoral imaging sensors and oral large area flat panel sensors which are used in state-of-the-art dental cone beam computed tomography, panoramic, and cephalometric imaging systems.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Buccal Cavity Devices Market Segmentation

By Application

Diagnostics



Dental offices use a variety of tactics to assist patients in obtaining diagnostics for the buccal cavity. By choosing direct-to-consumer strategies and working with manufacturers, for instance, they are raising awareness of the existence of such dental clinics. The market is expanding as a result of such business strategies increasing the adoption of diagnostic services provided by dental clinics.



Therapeutics

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecasted period. In North America , the US is the primary market for buccal cavity devices. The growth of the buccal cavity devices market in North America will be aided by the rising incidence of dental disorders, the popularity of dental procedures, and rising awareness and concern about oral health.

will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecasted period. In , the US is the primary market for buccal cavity devices. The growth of the buccal cavity devices market in will be aided by the rising incidence of dental disorders, the popularity of dental procedures, and rising awareness and concern about oral health.

Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global buccal cavity devices industry by value?

What will be the size of the global buccal cavity devices industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global buccal cavity devices industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What main segments make up the global buccal cavity devices market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

The buccal cavity devices market research report presents critical information and factual data about the buccal cavity devices industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the buccal cavity devices market study.

The product range of the buccal cavity devices industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the buccal cavity devices market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Analyze your competitor's market

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying the Laparoscopic Ablation Market report. Buy Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Revenue Stream - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in US segmentation by product (devices, accessories, and masks), distribution channel (offline and online), and revenue stream (cash pay and insurance).

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in US Product, Distribution Channel, and Revenue Stream - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market in US segmentation by product (devices, masks, and aftermarket parts and accessories), distribution channel (offline and online), and revenue stream (insurance and cash pay).

Buccal Cavity Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.19 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Denmark, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACTEON Group, Align Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Cyber Medical Imaging Inc., Denterprise International Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Detection Technology Plc, FONA Dental s.r.o., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, J. Morita Corp., Midmark Corp., Planet DDS Inc., Planmeca Group, Trixell, and Varex Imaging Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 85: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Carestream Dental LLC

Exhibit 90: Carestream Dental LLC - Overview



Exhibit 91: Carestream Dental LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Carestream Dental LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Cyber Medical Imaging Inc.

Exhibit 93: Cyber Medical Imaging Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cyber Medical Imaging Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Cyber Medical Imaging Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Denterprise International Inc.

Exhibit 96: Denterprise International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Denterprise International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Denterprise International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Exhibit 99: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Detection Technology Plc

Exhibit 104: Detection Technology Plc - Overview



Exhibit 105: Detection Technology Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Detection Technology Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Detection Technology Plc - Segment focus

10.9 FONA Dental s.r.o.

Exhibit 108: FONA Dental s.r.o. - Overview



Exhibit 109: FONA Dental s.r.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: FONA Dental s.r.o. - Key offerings

10.10 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Exhibit 111: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Overview



Exhibit 112: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Segment focus

10.11 Trixell

Exhibit 115: Trixell - Overview



Exhibit 116: Trixell - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Trixell - Key offerings

10.12 Varex Imaging Corp.

Exhibit 118: Varex Imaging Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Varex Imaging Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Varex Imaging Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Varex Imaging Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio