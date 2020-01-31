BUCCARA Invited into "Traveller Made®" Member Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Only the most beautiful properties in the world and the most bespoke luxury trips are invited to the Traveller Made® network. Now BUCCARA, a private collection of exclusive villas and yachts, has also been listed, featuring Pezula Private Castle in Knysna, South Africa in the "Private Places" category. The addition of BUCCARA is an important endorsement and further confirmation of how special Pezula Private Castle is.

Traveller Made® is a network of luxury travel designers dedicated to providing unique and exclusive bespoke journeys to travelers looking for different and original experiences, requiring skilled and knowledgeable advisors who are committed to fully servicing their clients. Admission to Traveller Made® is by-invitation-only. "The Traveller Made® listing is an important milestone for us and a clear signal that down-to-earth luxury is valued by the market," said Kashif Arif, Managing Director of BUCCARA.

On the southern coast of South Africa, nestled in an almost secret location, lies one of the most exclusive private villas in the world. Pezula Private Castle is a beachfront vacation home so special that out of more than four thousand entries, it was awarded "Best Property in South Africa" by CNBC. In 2008, Nelson Mandela made Pezula Private Castle his home for ten days of reflection and peaceful contemplation. Guests enjoy direct beach access, spacious luxurious suites with private terraces, and personal service from a dedicated team of staff, including an executive butler and private chef. The starting rate of Pezula Private Castle is 6,188 Euros per night, all-inclusive with private chef. www.buccara.com.

About BUCCARA

For more than a decade, BUCCARA has organized bespoke experiences at private residences in the most extraordinary places around the world. Through BUCCARA select few have access to impressive villas, penthouses, castles and yachts. "Secret Place" in Swahili, BUCCARA stands for relaxed luxury at the highest standard. Each property is chosen & equipped with a lot of love, built with natural materials & attention to detail. Services include helicopter transfers, private chefs, nannies and other offerings. BUCCARA is based in Germany. The company's portfolio currently includes 19 properties and 11 yachts in Austria, Spain, South Africa and in the Bahamas. www.buccara.com.

SOURCE BUCCARA

Related Links

http://www.buccara.com

