Buchanan Adds Former ITC Commissioner to International Trade and National Security Practice Group

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's International Trade and National Security group, one of the premier practices in the nation, is pleased to announce its latest addition of former U.S. International Trade Commissioner Randolph Stayin.

Stayin was nominated to the International Trade Commission (ITC) by the President of the United States in 2017 and confirmed by the United States Senate in 2019. He served as Vice Chair of the ITC from June 2020 through June 2022. The ITC conducts investigations involving unfairly priced imports alleged to injure a domestic industry or violate U.S. intellectual property rights. Since 2019, Stayin participated in and voted on more than 30 antidumping (AD) and countervailing (CVD) duty investigations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Commissioner Stayin to the firm," said Dan Pickard, shareholder and Chair of the International Trade and National Security Practice. "The scope of his career is beyond impressive, and he has helped shaped the practice of international trade law. His depth of expertise further strengthens our bench of lawyers and specialists, and he will enhance value for the domestic industries that we represent."

Stayin has more than 40 years of litigation, legislative and regulatory advocacy experience in international trade policy, trade law, and regulatory compliance. "I wanted to join Buchanan because the international trade and national security practice group is a leader in doing important and innovative work for domestic industries that have been injured by unfairly priced imports," said Stayin. "I will leverage my experience and knowledge to help U.S. manufacturers continue to compete and thrive."

In addition to his legal experience, Stayin previously served as Chief of Staff and Director of Legislation in the U.S. Senate. In this role, he advised on proposed legislation and policy implementation, served as the Senator's lead adviser in negotiating the passage of important trade legislation, and managed the Senator's legislative, political, and support staffs on Capitol Hill.

