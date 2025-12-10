Buchanan Capital Partners Forms New Joint Venture with the Industrial Team at Crow Holdings Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Capital Partners ("BCP"), an Austin-based, zero-fee commercial real estate investment firm, announced its recent capitalization of a 423,852 SF industrial development in the Piedmont Triad (Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point) market of North Carolina. The two-building project, "Rock Creek Center", will be developed by Dallas-based Crow Holdings Development and marks BCP's first joint-venture with the prominent developer.

Strategically located along I-85 outside of Greensboro, North Carolina, Rock Creek Center is well positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the region, highlighted by the nearby $14B Toyota battery manufacturing campus and the recently announced $860M Food Lion distribution center. Additionally, the project is in a well-established mixed-use park that includes notable tenants, such as Amazon, FedEx, Duke Energy, Lenovo, Ralph Lauren, and American Express.

With ARCO Murray as the General Contractor, the North Carolina division of Crow Holdings Development's industrial team will oversee and manage the development of the project. Dodson Schenck and Will Henderson of CBRE will lead leasing efforts. See marketing materials here: Rock Creek Center Flyer.

"This transaction builds on BCP's recent growth in industrial and aligns with our focus to partner with Best-In-Class Development Partners, like Crow Holdings Development," said Keith Buchanan, Founder of BCP. "This marks our first investment into North Carolina, and we look forward to strategically expanding our portfolio across the growing region."

"We were immediately interested in the opportunity, given the great reputation of Crow Holdings Development," added Ford Albert, Director at BCP. "BCP will continue to grow its industrial presence through both direct acquisitions and JV developments that offer similar downside risk mitigants, such as strategic locations near job growth, favorable supply and demand dynamics, and a low-cost basis."

This joint venture reinforces BCP's reputation as a leader in strategic, growth-oriented real estate investments that prioritize value creation and investor trust.

About Buchanan Capital Partners

Buchanan Capital Partners, based in Austin, Texas, is a performance-based commercial real estate investment firm focused on delivering consistent, superior risk-adjusted returns. BCP charges no fees, and its investors are paid in full before the firm receives compensation. BCP pursues strategies including direct acquisitions across product types and providing joint venture equity for opportunistic investments. BCP's Principal has a proven 28-year track record of successful investing across all commercial real estate product types, primarily in major Texas metros.

For more information about Buchanan Capital Partners, please visit www.buchanancp.com.

About Crow Holdings Development

Crow Holdings Development (CHD) is a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States. Led by a highly experienced leadership team, CHD has developed more than 292,000 multifamily units since 1977 and 77 million square feet of industrial space since 2013 and is a subsidiary of Crow Holdings, a privately owned real estate investment and development firm with over 75 years of history, $34 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. The firm's ongoing legacy is rooted in its founding principles: partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.

