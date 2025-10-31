Buchanan Celebrates 175th Anniversary

The firm receives proclamations from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania State Senate and House of Representatives, the U.S. Congressional Delegation, Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's 175th anniversary, the law firm received official proclamations from the following public officials:

Governor Josh Shapiro

U.S Senator David McCormick

U.S. Senator John Fetterman

U.S. Congressman Chris Deluzio

The Pennsylvania State Senate and House of Representatives

City of Pittsburgh

Allegheny County

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone. We are beyond proud of our history in Pittsburgh and in Pennsylvania, and it is gratifying to be joined in our celebration by the Governor's office, the Pennsylvania State Senate and House of Representatives, our US Congressional delegation, and our local City and County government through these proclamations," said Jim Newell, Chairman and CEO. "This achievement reflects the hard work, resilience and commitment of our lawyers, government relations professionals, business professionals and the generations of professionals who preceded them."

Throughout its history, Buchanan has always taken a forward-thinking approach to solve client issues and improve the community. Founded in 1850 by Moses Hampton, the firm has played a significant role in shaping the Pittsburgh legal community and business landscape. Buchanan can trace its history along with that of the country with the firm's lawyers working for major clients like the Pennsylvania Railroad or writing the leading treatise on military justice opinions for the U.S. War Department during World War I. The firm has and continues to play a key role in forming and reinventing the region's energy, healthcare and banking industries. As the years went on, the firm grew, adding many impressive lawyers to its ranks, and incorporated as a professional corporation in 1983. The firm grew its national platform through mergers in 2005, 2006, 2014, and 2024, adding more offices in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. Continuing its success, the firm added its Chicago office in 2025.

To fully harness the power of today's digital age and bring value to clients, the firm marked a new milestone in its history with the launch of BuchananInnovate and its proprietary generative AI tool BuchananArtifex in 2023. BuchananInnovate continues to be a key initiative for the firm to create digital solutions that leverage advanced technology to benefit clients. The firm has been recognized as a "Leading Edge Law Firm" and "Best of the Best for Generative AI" by BTI Consulting Group and has been honored by the International Legal Technology Association as a leading innovator in the legal industry.

"Buchanan's history shows that we always have been ahead of the curve, and we continue to offer that vision for our clients," added Newell. "We understand how to navigate complex issues and offer innovative and pragmatic strategies to support our clients' prosperity in the marketplace. Our eyes are on the future as we continue to enhance client service and add value. Our aim is to exceed the expectations of excellence set by the firm over its 175-year history."

About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm with a proven reputation for providing progressive, industry-leading legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients. We service a wide range of businesses, but have especially deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries. Our 475 attorneys and government relations professionals across our current 18 offices proudly represent some of the highest profile and innovative companies in the nation, including 41% of the Fortune 500. We bring to clients intimate knowledge of the players, market forces and political and regulatory landscape, and use our full-service capabilities to protect, defend and advance our clients' businesses.

